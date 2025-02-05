Zimbabwe: Ziyambi Leads Push to Oust Geza From Zanu-PF, Accuses the War Vet Demanding Mnangagwa's Resignation of Murder

ZANU PF politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi is leading a push to fire outspoken Central Committee member Blessed Geza, who has for just over a week been demanding that President Emmerson Mnangagwa resigns immediately.

Geza's scathing reviews of Mnangagwa's leadership, at various press conferences and interviews, have worsened factional fights within the ruling party.

In what resembles a repeat of 2017 events, Geza has been laying bare claims of nepotism, state capture and corruption at the hands of Mnangagwa and his 'cronies.'

Ziyambi was speaking at NorthCourt Stadium in Zvimba East Constituency to hundreds of Zanu PF followers loyal to Mnangagwa and in support of attempts to have him stay on as President beyond the two term limits set by Zimbabwe's constitution.

"It is one thing to just say what you think, but coming out as a Central Committee member and declaring that Mnangagwa must go shows that one does not understand the Zanu PF constitution," said Ziyambi.

"Zanu PF goes to a congress after five years and if he entertained any hopes of challenging Mnangagwa he was supposed to wait for 2027.

"He is behaving like someone who is making his decision either after eating too much sadza or too much opaque beer.

"He is demonic, he has the biblical Legion's demons that is why he refers himself as "we," the demons are too many."

"In the past, he murdered someone at his homestead and the case was not thoroughly investigated, if you murder someone the case does not just appear, we are going to tell Mutamba (ZRP Commissioner General) to investigate."

Related: Mnangagwa is a failure and must go now, his 2030 agenda is illegal and treacherous-- say war veterans miffed by rampant corruption

Supporters sang songs in Mnangagwa's praise, chanting 2030 slogans as his loyalists battle to formally have the 2024 resolution tabled in Parliament.

Geza and a group of war veterans who fought in the country's liberation war believe that will be retracing footsteps back to the Robert Mugabe era of what seemed like life presidency.

"This man and those around him have failed us, they have failed all Zimbabweans who believed that the events of 2017 would bring an end to nepotism and privatisation of the nation and its people," said Geza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is clear to us that Mnangagwa is not fit to run this country and his time to go is now. We ask him to go peacefully. If he refuses to take heed of this advice, we have no option but to ask the people of Zimbabwe to deal with a rogue President in line with the constitution."

Geza, a former Member of Parliament (MP) and soldier is believed to be part of a camp in favour of Constantino Chiwenga taking over despite having been a strong proponent of Mnangagwa's presidency in 2017 when he took over from Mugabe.