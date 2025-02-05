Nigeria: FEC Approves $1.07bn for Health Sector Financing

....Commits N4.8 Billion to HIV Treatment

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $1.07 billion for healthcare sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) programme. The council also allocated N4.8 billion for HIV treatment, signaling a significant investment in Nigeria's health sector.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, made the announcement in Abuja. He revealed that the financing includes two concessional loans of $500 million each from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), alongside $70 million in grant funding from international organizations.

Providing further details, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, stated that the HOPE programme aligns with the administration's agenda to strengthen human capital development. The funds will focus on improving healthcare governance and enhancing primary healthcare services nationwide.

"This financing will support the recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare workers and teachers at the subnational level. Additionally, $500 million will be dedicated to improving the quality, utilization, and resilience of the primary healthcare system, including emergency maternal and child health services," Pate explained.

He emphasized that part of the broader healthcare reforms include N4.8 billion for the procurement of 150,000 HIV treatment packs over the next four months. This investment underscores the federal government's commitment to providing life-saving treatment and reducing healthcare costs for vulnerable populations.

The council also reviewed the impact of recent U.S. policy changes on Nigeria's health programmes, particularly in relation to funding for HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

As part of the resolutions, a multi-ministerial committee--comprising representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Health, Defense, and Environment, as well as the Governors' Forum--has been tasked with developing a transition and sustainability plan to mitigate potential funding disruptions.

"This administration is committed to ensuring uninterrupted treatment for those in need. We appreciate the U.S. government's contributions over the years and remain dedicated to constructive partnerships while strengthening Nigeria's healthcare system with domestic resources," Pate remarked.

In addition to health sector reforms, the Nigeria Customs Service received approval for N20 billion in projects, including the procurement of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and the construction of forward bases in remote areas. A N1 billion life insurance policy for customs officers was also approved.

These actions highlight the Nigerian government's focus on healthcare, human capital development, and financial stability, paving the way for significant improvements in social services.