Malawi: Camfed - A Key Government Partner in Promoting Girl Child Education

The Malawi Government, through the Ministry of Education, remains committed to ensuring that no child--especially girls--drops out of school due to a lack of tuition fees or basic necessities like school uniforms.

One of the government's most significant partners in this effort is the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable girls across Malawi. CAMFED identifies needy students from various regions and provides the necessary support to keep them in school until they achieve their academic goals.

Mzuzu Government Secondary School is one of the many institutions benefiting from CAMFED's assistance. Currently, 20 girls and 2 boys in Form 1 are receiving tuition support from CAMFED, along with 2 girls and 2 boys in Form 2.

Speaking to Nyasa Times on Monday during a donation event at Mzuzu Government Secondary School, CAMFED's District Operations Officer for Mzimba, Esmie Kalua Mwafulirwa, highlighted the organization's long-standing role in complementing government efforts to support girls' education. During the event, CAMFED distributed blankets, exercise books, school bags, and sanitary pads to the students.

"Since CAMFED began its operations in Malawi in 2009, we have supported numerous needy girls who are now thriving in both the public and private sectors. We believe that when you educate a girl, you educate the nation. Our mission has always been to empower girls to achieve their dreams through education," Kalua stated.

George Chunga, Headteacher at Mzuzu Government Secondary School, expressed gratitude for CAMFED's support, emphasizing its positive impact on students' morale and academic performance.

"CAMFED's assistance is a significant motivator for these learners. It makes them feel valued and encourages them to work harder. We deeply appreciate CAMFED's contributions and encourage them to continue their great work. In terms of discipline, CAMFED-sponsored students excel because they participate in regular counseling sessions provided by the organization," Chunga explained.

One of the beneficiaries, Joana Kaunda, who was selected from a primary school in Dedza to attend Mzuzu Government Secondary School, shared her gratitude.

"I'm now in my second term of Form 1, and CAMFED has been sponsoring me since the first term. I am determined to work hard and achieve my dreams. I am truly thankful for CAMFED's support," said Joana.

Currently, CAMFED operates in 17 districts across Malawi, continuing to transform lives and empower the next generation through education.