Malawi: BPI Pumps K25 Billion Into Malawi's Business Ventures

4 February 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

Business Partners International (BPI), a fund manager that provides debt equity financing, has disclosed that it has supported various business ventures in the country to the tune of K25 billion ($15 million).

BPI Country Manager, Bond Mtembezeka said this is part of its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs by providing tailored financial solutions.

Mtembezeka disclosed this during a customer interaction breakfast in Blantyre on Friday, bringing together entrepreneurs to engage with the financier on funding opportunities and business growth strategies.

"We would like to recommend to entrepreneurs that as Business Partners International, we are here for them. There are plenty of opportunities in the market, and we have established ourselves as a go-to financier. If they are looking to buy equipment and invest in property, we are ready to provide that kind of funding solution," said Mtembezeka.

He highlighted that the session was highly interactive, allowing entrepreneurs to ask pertinent questions and gain deeper insights into BPI's investment approach.

"We have answered a lot of questions that entrepreneurs had, giving them a clear understanding of what Business Partners invests in and what we don't. We have also explained our pricing structure and emphasized that we agree on repayment terms with our clients."

"So far, the response has been quite positive, and our portfolio is growing rapidly. We expect to see the desired impact in the coming years," said Mtembezeka.

One of the entrepreneurs, Lucious Dzimbili, Managing Director of Meshozi Construction Limited, expressed gratitude for the session, stating that it provided valuable insights into how businesses, like his, can benefit from BPI's financial solutions.

"As entrepreneurs, we are very grateful to BPI for organizing this interaction, which has enlightened us on how to grow our businesses. We had the opportunity to present our needs as contractors and understand how BPI can support us."

"In the construction industry, we require significant capital investment in equipment, and this session has helped us understand the steps we need to take to secure funding. A partnership with BPI will indeed help us grow our business," said Dzimbili.

