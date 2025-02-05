Somalia: Somali Parliamentary Leaders Meet Palestinian Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

4 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Speaker of Somalia's Upper House, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, and the Speaker of the Lower House, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, both met with Dr. Ruwayd Abu Umayshah, the Ambassador of Palestine to Somalia.

During separate but related meetings, the two Somali leaders engaged in constructive discussions with the Ambassador, focusing on enhancing the longstanding bilateral relations between Somalia and Palestine.

The talks centered on avenues for greater collaboration, solidarity, and mutual support, particularly in diplomatic, economic, and cultural spheres.

Both Speakers reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to standing in solidarity with Palestine, highlighting the importance of deepening ties and finding new opportunities for cooperation to benefit their nations.

The meetings reflect Somalia's continued support for Palestine in its efforts towards peace and sovereignty.

