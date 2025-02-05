Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Restores Military Rank and Rights to Officer Previously Demoted

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has, through a Presidential Decree, restored all military ranks and rights to Major General Ibrahim Macallin Abdullahi, which he previously held within the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), in accordance with Articles 87 and 90 of the Provisional Constitution.

This Presidential Decree was based on the National Intelligence and Security Agency Law No. 003, issued in 2023, and a request submitted by Major General Ibrahim Macallin Abdullahi.

The decree emphasizes the importance of restoring his military rights and ranks in line with the country's constitution and legal framework.

With the signing of this Presidential Decree today, Major General Ibrahim is now entitled to all military rights granted by the law, and this decree nullifies any previous laws or decisions related to his case.