Namibia: Geingob's Presence Prevails

opinion

4 February 2024 will remain forever engraved as a day of sadness in the memory of Namibians.

It is the day on which our nation unexpectedly lost a sitting head of state, our beloved Dr Hage Gottfried Geingob.

There is nothing, and I repeat, there is nothing that would have prepared the people of the Land of the Brave for that overwhelming loss, which robbed the nation of a dedicated leader who had so much passion and love for Namibians.

President Geingob touched many lives with his kindness, his generosity, his commitment to inclusivity and his hard work for the prosperity of the Namibian House.

Today, a year later after the passing of president Geingob, we are gathered here in this solemn ceremony of remembrance in order to pay homage to a leader whose legacy is rich.

Without doubt, it is a legacy that will not be forgotten by many, here in Namibia, in Africa and across the globe.

How can we forget a leader who served humanity with everything in his fibre? We shall never forget everything president Geingob did for all of us and his contributions to a better Namibia in which no one should feel left out, as he used to say.

On this day of remembrance, we are summoned to reflect on the journey we have travelled together as Namibians since that fateful day when death created the sudden absence of a leader who was present in every aspect of Namibian life.

President Geingob was present at a sport field watching soccer or rugby, at a music show celebrating the arts, at a beauty pageant and at every other event that sought to advance the beauty, the welfare and the unity of the Namibian people.

Therefore, as we painfully mark this day of the anniversary of the death of president Geingob with his dear wife, madame Geingos, the children and the entire Geingob family, we are also reminded of his discreet presence among us.

We feel the presence of president Geingob through the pivotal role he played in building a public service that is inclusive and geared toward serving the interests of all Namibians.

We also recall his commitment to strengthening a governance architecture that will withstand the test of time and provide public goods to all, specifically the most vulnerable sectors of our population.

The year that has passed has been challenging for the Namibian people. As the person who was called on to fill the big void left by president Geingob, I owe the people of Namibia a huge debt of gratitude for the manner in which they have mourned collectively the passing of our third president.

We went through a severe drought and concluded presidential and National Assembly elections in November 2024, which led to the historic election of the first female head of state, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Throughout all of this, the people of Namibia remained one and true to the motto 'One Namibia, One Nation'.

As president Geingob would have wished, the people of our land remained respectful of the processes, systems and institutions we have consolidated since independence.

Martin Gray, the Polish writer and Holocaust survivor, reminds us that to be loyal to those who have died is not to cover ourselves in sadness and pain.

On the contrary, Gray says to be loyal to those who have died is to try and live how they would have lived with us and to transmit their voice and message to others.

I am hopeful and confident that the message of unity, cohesion and inclusivity, which president Geingob transmitted at all times, will be emulated by many of us and will continue to resonate throughout the ages as we put in the hard work of building a better Namibia.

I am also hopeful and confident that this occasion of remembrance is the first brick that would ensure current and future generations will continue to celebrate and honour the inspiring legacy of a nation builder, his excellency Dr Hage G Geingob.

Long live the memory of president Geingob.

Long live the Republic of Namibia.