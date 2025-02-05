Uganda: Alks Crowned Champions As Smack League Wraps Up With Thrilling Finale

The Smack League reached a thrilling conclusion over the weekend as Alks emerged champions after a dramatic 1-0 victory over the Knights.

The Guinness-sponsored league culminated in a tense final, with Alks securing the coveted Champion's Shield thanks to a late goal from a throw-in during the final minutes of the match.

While Alks triumphed in the main event, the Founder's Cup final also delivered an exciting spectacle.

The Cyclones sealed a 2-0 victory over the Kiama Warriors, with Derrick Mbowa scoring the decisive goal and leading his team to a well-deserved title.

In addition to the gripping matches, the SMACK League took time to recognize and celebrate outstanding talent with several accolades.

Junior Nabongho of the Knights was named Top Scorer, Ricky Mudali of Vikings was awarded Best Coach, and Kitali Sharifah of Kiama was honoured as Best Female Player.

Other notable awards included the Best Online Team, which went to Pirates.

Reflecting on the success of the league, SMACK League Chairman Bernard Mukasa expressed his pride in the tournament's achievements.

"This league has been nothing short of phenomenal. We have witnessed great talent, unity, and sportsmanship. It's incredible to see how football continues to bring people together and the impact that we have had on those who choose to be a part of this experience," Mukasa said.

Mercy Atwongeirwe, Project Manager at UBL, also praised the league's role in the community, highlighting its significance beyond just football.

"SMACK League has become a celebration of not just football but friendship and togetherness. Seeing the passion on and off the pitch is truly inspiring," she remarked.

The excitement didn't end with the finals. Premier League fans were treated to a Match Day Experience, with live screenings on a giant screen thanks to Guinness, the official beer of the world's most-watched league.

Arsenal fans were particularly ecstatic as they watched their team crush Manchester City 5-1, an event that had the crowd buzzing with energy.

The celebrations continued into the night, with sensational performances by Elijah Kitaka and A Ka Dope Band, capping off an unforgettable season of football and entertainment.

As the SMACK League wraps up, both fans and players are already looking ahead to the next season, eager for more unforgettable moments of football magic.