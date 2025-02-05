Uganda: Mbale Hospital Strengthens Ebola Response

As of February 3, 2025, Mulago's Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU) is managing four active cases--two male children and two female adults--while nine suspected cases remain under observation.

Mbale Regional Referral Hospital has reaffirmed its commitment to providing uninterrupted health services despite heightened concerns following the recent Ebola outbreak.

The hospital, which serves 16 districts and one city, clarified that all confirmed Ebola cases are being managed at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala to ensure containment and specialized care.

The Ministry of Health announced the outbreak on January 31, 2025, after the first confirmed case was referred from Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

This development has prompted increased surveillance and precautionary measures across the region.

The outbreak has also resulted in one confirmed fatality, according to the Ministry of Health.

In Mbale, a local Ebola task force led by the City Resident Commissioner has been established to coordinate response efforts.

So far, 24 individuals identified as contacts have been quarantined at Mbale City Health Centre, which has been designated as an emergency holding facility for suspected cases.

Health officials have reported that all quarantined individuals remain stable and are not exhibiting symptoms.

Beyond Mbale, health authorities are monitoring additional cases, including two confirmed infections involving female adults--one of whom is a nurse in Tororo. At least 34 contacts linked to these cases are under close observation.

Dr. Atek Kagirita, Deputy Incident Commander at the Ministry of Health, has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any symptoms immediately to curb the spread of the virus.

He emphasized that early detection and swift medical intervention are crucial in managing the outbreak effectively.

Meanwhile, Daniel Mwayafu, Acting Director of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, reassured residents that the hospital remains fully operational.

He emphasized that staff are well-equipped to handle emergencies and that routine health services will continue without disruption.

Health authorities have also assured the public that daily life--including schools, hospitals, and public transportation--will proceed as normal while preventive measures remain in place.

The Ministry of Health continues to work with local authorities to strengthen community awareness, enhance screening procedures, and ensure that isolation and treatment protocols are rigorously followed.

Officials have urged residents to adhere to safety guidelines, including frequent handwashing, avoiding contact with suspected cases, and seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms such as fever, vomiting, or unexplained bleeding occur.

The government remains committed to containing the outbreak and minimizing its impact on public health.