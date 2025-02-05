South Africa: ANC Ready to Work With Sister Parties On Continental Agenda

- The African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa emphasized the importance of continental congresses as platforms for discussing and advancing shared goals, particularly the African Union's (AU) flagship initiative, "Silencing the Guns" (STG).

In an interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Noxolo Kiviet, a member of the ANC's National Executive Committee, explained that these gatherings are crucial for achieving the STG's objectives. The STG aims to end conflict, genocide, gender-based violence, and related issues across the continent, aligning with the AU's Agenda 2063 for sustainable economic and social development.

"These congresses provide opportunities for countries to unite and discuss continental matters," Noxolo stated. "They allow us, as diverse nations, to observe and learn from one another. As we strive to silence the guns, these meetings offer a venue to address continental challenges, highlighting the need for collaboration."

Noxolo acknowledged Ethiopia's contributions to this effort, citing the government's actions as reflective of its commitment to the continental agenda. She stressed the importance of collective efforts for the benefit of Africa and its nations, noting the valuable insights gained through shared experiences at such conferences. She specifically recognized Ethiopia's role in facilitating the exchange of knowledge on peace and development processes.

"The ANC remains steadfast in its commitment to a free, united, and prosperous Africa, working with all progressive forces on the continent to achieve this goal," Noxolo affirmed. She highlighted the strong bond between the ANC and Ethiopia's Prosperity Party, emphasizing their shared vision. She also praised the strides Ethiopia has made under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), particularly in reforms, economic advancements, and its commitment to peace and national unity, which she sees as mirroring the vision of a united and progressive Africa.

Noxolo emphasized the importance of investing in youth, women, and all people as the architects of a shared future, aligning with Agenda 2063. "The ANC believes that women and young people are not only the future, but the present drivers of transformation," she said. "We cannot build the Africa we want without the full participation of its most dynamic forces - its youth and its women."