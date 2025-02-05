Ethiopia: Key Takeaways Form Prosperity Party Congress

- The Prosperity Party (PP) Congress, held under the theme "From Pledge to Practice," successfully concluded its three-day session, laying the groundwork for Ethiopia's future development.

The congress resulted in key takeaways that will guide the party's future engagements in promoting effective governance and achieving the country's development aspirations.

Despite ongoing challenges, the PP highlighted its organizational and political achievements over the past three years. A key focus moving forward will be strengthening national unity and resolving differences through dialogue to overcome political obstacles and ensure sustainable national development.

The party emphasized its commitment to improving social and human capital, prioritizing development projects such as renovation, housing, and infrastructure expansion. These efforts aim to enhance social cohesion, preserve cultural heritage, and improve the country's political and socioeconomic landscape.

The PP also underscored its success in strengthening Ethiopia's diplomatic relations at both regional and global levels. This international and regional cooperation has been instrumental in maintaining the country's standing, the party stated.

Through collaborative efforts and shared ideologies, the PP leadership has demonstrated its ability to turn challenges into opportunities, achieving notable progress. Leveraging resources and improving productivity have contributed to a steady 7% annual economic growth rate.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the challenges posed by regional, continental, and global volatility in the next three years, capitalizing on its latecomer advantage. The PP believes Ethiopia's political culture, characterized by strong political will and understanding, can serve as a model for other countries. It pledged to cultivate responsible leaders who will drive sustainable development.

The PP's future agenda includes promoting ideological and historical cohesion, institutional building for nation-building, and achieving economic sovereignty to create a vibrant and competitive economy, positioning Ethiopia as a beacon of prosperity in Africa and enhancing its global competitiveness.

Unity and political dialogue, civil service reform, and diplomatic and foreign relations will be key focus areas for the party in ensuring sustainable peace and development.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed(PhD) emphasized the congress's crucial role in shaping Ethiopia's future, highlighting the importance of evaluating progress, developing effective strategies, and electing visionary leaders across all sectors. He praised the productive discussions and decisions made during the congress, which he believes will reshape the country's future.

"This congress, with its valuable insights, will serve as a guiding star for the country in the coming years," said Abiy, after his re-election as PP President.

Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh congratulated PM Abiy on his re-election, acknowledging the Ethiopian people's support for his vision and leadership.

The congress also elected Temesgen Tiruneh and Adem Farah as the PP's vice presidents.

The 2nd PP congress brought together thousands of members, invited guests, leaders, and party representatives from various countries worldwide.