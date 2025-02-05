Ethiopia: Int'l Quran , Azan Competition Boosts Ethiopia's Halal Tourism Potential

- The second international Quran and Azan competition, which concluded recently, has significantly raised awareness of Ethiopia's potential for Halal tourism, according to the CEO of the Zaydibn Thabit Qur'an Association, the event's organizer.

In an interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Nuredin Kasim(PhD), founder and CEO of the association, explained that the competition served not only a religious purpose but also as a showcase for Ethiopia's Halal tourism capabilities. He emphasized the crucial role such events play in positioning Ethiopia as a leading Halal tourism destination, attracting visitors worldwide.

The competition featured young participants from 60 countries and was judged by 11 international experts in Quran recitation and Azan. The event also drew the attendance of dignitaries and diplomats from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the United States, and France, giving the competition a truly international reach.

"Participants and guests visited key tourist destinations in Addis Ababa, Jimma, and Bishoftu, experiencing Ethiopia's rich cultural and natural resources," Nuredin highlighted. "Local tourism authorities engaged with the visitors, encouraging them to promote Ethiopia's attractions internationally."

The event also served as a platform to showcase investment opportunities. Nuredin noted that the Oromia State Tourism Bureau, for example, invited guests to explore and promote potential investments in the region.

The competition underscored Ethiopia's hospitality, as participants and guests from diverse backgrounds were warmly welcomed and treated equally. Nuredin stated that the association will build on the lessons learned from this event to organize similar events with even greater hospitality in the future.

"The event was managed entirely by Ethiopians," he emphasized. "The success of this competition demonstrates Ethiopia's capacity to host large-scale events, which can further boost the country's tourism and investment sectors." 1

Nuredin added that the association aims to establish Ethiopia as a prominent destination for Quran and Azan competitions, while simultaneously promoting Halal tourism and investment.