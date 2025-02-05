Namibia: Spyl Extends Well-Wishes to Nujoma

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has extended its wishes to Founding President Sam Nujoma for a speedy recovery.

In a statement issued on Saturday by SPYL secretary Ephraim Nekongo, they expressed solidarity with the Nujoma family, the Swapo Party, and the nation at large during this difficult period.

They offered their collective prayers and wishes for strength and resilience.

Founding President Nujoma's son Utoni Nujoma recently told a local media house that his father was being hospitalised.

He said Nujoma is in a stable condition.

The Founding Father, who turns 96 this year, was also admitted to hospital in July last year.

"The SPYL stands in unity with you, maestro, and joins the nation in prayer for your swift recuperation," said Nekongo.

He stated that the SPYL remains committed to upholding the values and principles which Nujoma had instilled in them as the torch-bearers of the Namibian revolution. -Nampa