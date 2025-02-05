Namibia: Lake Guinas Victim Laid to Rest ... As Etosha Learners Pay Mate Last Respects

Ohalushu — Learners from Etosha Secondary School over the weekend paid their last respects to their schoolmate, O'Linn Vanyenga Nauyoma, who tragically drowned at Lake Guinas last year September during the Learners' Representative Council training trip.

Nauyoma was buried on Saturday at Ohalushu Cemetery in the Ohangwena region.

Various mourners gathered at his homestead to offer their sympathies to the family.

Learners broke into tears during the lowering of the casket.

Education officials from the ministry of education were there to provide emotional support to the learners, as the event was undoubtedly heartbreaking for them.

Learners have been receiving counselling since Nauyoma's demise.

During the burial service, learners described their classmate as a peaceful and humble boy, who always treated others with respect.

"He was my best friend, who helped me with mathematics whenever I was struggling. O'Linn was a friend who made jokes with everyone. Rest in peace, my friend," one classmate remembered.

Another learner stated that O'Linn's death left them speechless, as they had lost someone who was close to them.

Also speaking at the burial, teachers described O'Linn as a well-mannered boy who always listened to them.

"Our school lost a brilliant learner. He was always in second or third place since he came to Etosha Secondary School in 2022," said one of his teachers.

Meanwhile, his father, Kornelius Nauyoma, expressed that the family finally feels a sense of closure after their son's tragic death in Lake Guinas.

He described the months following the incident as a period of great anguish for the family.

"I didn't sleep well, as my son's body was under the lake," he added.

Nauyoma extended his gratitude to those who played a vital role in recovering his son's remains, allowing the family and friends the opportunity to provide him with a proper burial.

Since the unfortunate event, the ministry of education has been fully engaged in supporting the family until the recovery of his remains early this year.

The police and a private diver have been searching for the body since, but to no success, as it was stuck very deep in the lake.

German sports diver Tom Baiber discovered the remains 115 metres deep in the lake.

Lake Guinas is a permanent natural lake that is located on the gravel road between Otavi and Tsumeb. The lake was formed after a karst cave collapsed and filled up with water.

O'Linn left behind eight siblings and his parents.