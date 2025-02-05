Namibia: Ongos Beat Nampol to Keep Title Hopes Alive

4 February 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Ongos Ladies' dream of retaining the FNB Women's Super League (WSL) remained alive after they brushed off Khomas Nampol with a convincing 3-1 win at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Technical Centre on Saturday.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, an elated Shama Gure, Ongos Ladies' gaffer, expressed his satisfaction with his charges' display over the weekend.

" It was a tough encounter against a strong side, but the win is all we needed, and gives us a clear direction to where we want to be as a team. Our plan as a team is for us to go all the way in this season and retain the title, I know it won't be easy, but as champions, we must rise to the occasion," he said.

On the way forward, Gure said, "We got the boost we needed as a team, and going forward, I believe we must carry that in each match we play. I am proud of how the girls have done in the previous three matches, and if we keep playing at this level, we could easily retain the league, as that is the motto for us to win the topflight league."

Meanwhile, Novata Paulus, head coach of Khomas Nampol Ladies, admitted the game didn't go according to their projection, but remains optimistic about their future in the league.

"We had great chances but couldn't convert, I think that cost us big time. Going forward, we will have to go to the drawing board and correct our mistakes for this weekend, and fix where it is needed," she said.

In other matches on Saturday, African Stars Queens edged Julinho Athletics 3-0 to collect maximum points at home at Uukwangula Stadium. Beauties, on the other hand were on the winning side as they defeated coastal outfit Arrows Ladies 3-1 at home at Nau-Aib Stadium. Unam Bokkies also recorded a win this weekend, defeating Windhoek City 2-1 at Unam Stadium in the capital.

Ongos Ladies FC last year made history by becoming the first team to win the league unbeaten throughout the 2023/24 First National Bank (FNB) Women's Super League.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.