Namibia: Ongos Beat Nampol to Keep Title Hopes Alive

Ongos Ladies' dream of retaining the FNB Women's Super League (WSL) remained alive after they brushed off Khomas Nampol with a convincing 3-1 win at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Technical Centre on Saturday.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, an elated Shama Gure, Ongos Ladies' gaffer, expressed his satisfaction with his charges' display over the weekend.

" It was a tough encounter against a strong side, but the win is all we needed, and gives us a clear direction to where we want to be as a team. Our plan as a team is for us to go all the way in this season and retain the title, I know it won't be easy, but as champions, we must rise to the occasion," he said.

On the way forward, Gure said, "We got the boost we needed as a team, and going forward, I believe we must carry that in each match we play. I am proud of how the girls have done in the previous three matches, and if we keep playing at this level, we could easily retain the league, as that is the motto for us to win the topflight league."

Meanwhile, Novata Paulus, head coach of Khomas Nampol Ladies, admitted the game didn't go according to their projection, but remains optimistic about their future in the league.

"We had great chances but couldn't convert, I think that cost us big time. Going forward, we will have to go to the drawing board and correct our mistakes for this weekend, and fix where it is needed," she said.

In other matches on Saturday, African Stars Queens edged Julinho Athletics 3-0 to collect maximum points at home at Uukwangula Stadium. Beauties, on the other hand were on the winning side as they defeated coastal outfit Arrows Ladies 3-1 at home at Nau-Aib Stadium. Unam Bokkies also recorded a win this weekend, defeating Windhoek City 2-1 at Unam Stadium in the capital.

Ongos Ladies FC last year made history by becoming the first team to win the league unbeaten throughout the 2023/24 First National Bank (FNB) Women's Super League.