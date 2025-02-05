Ghana: Make Safety, Security of Fans Paramount ...Swag Tells GFA

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has expressed shock at the violent clashes that erupted during the Ghana Premier League (GPL) match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko, resulting in the death of a Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporter known as Francis Yaw Frimpong, aka Nana Pooley.

Expressing commiseration to the family of Nana Pooley, the SWAG condemned the hooliganism and thuggery that has become a recurring decimal in local football leagues.

Consequently, SWAG has called on government, Ghana Football Association (GFA), the National Sports Authority (NSA), and the security agencies to take immediate and decisive action to address the issue of hooliganism in Ghana football.

According to a statement signed by its President, Kwabena Yeboah, such acts of violence endanger the lives of innocent supporters and spectators, who attend matches to enjoy the game, not to risk their lives.

He added that the safety and security of fans must be paramount, and "we cannot allow hooliganism to threaten their well-being."

As a result, the SWAG has asked the GFA to take disciplinary action against the teams and individuals involved in the violence.

It also urged the NSA and security agencies to increase security presence and surveillance at match venues in order to prevent future incidents and advised the GFA and NSA to collaborate to develop and implement a comprehensive plan to tackle hooliganism.

The SWAG also called on the GFA to work closely with the Ghana Police Service to prosecute perpetrators of violence and hand out permanent bans to culprits to deter future occurrences.

"This will serve as a strong deterrent to those who engage in hooliganism and ensure that the beautiful game is played in a safe and secure environment.

"We urge all stakeholders, including fans, players, coaches, and administrators, to join us in condemning hooliganism and promote a culture of peace, fair play, and respect in Ghana football," it indicated.