Angola: Uíge Hosts Central Event for 4th February

Uíge — The province of Uíge will host, on Tuesday, the central event of the celebrations of 4th February, the day of the beginning of the Armed Struggle for National Liberation, which will be presided over by the Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the Head of State, Francisco Pereira Furtado.

In addition to the political act, the program of the activity that ANGOP had access includes the laying of a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the governor of Uíge, José Carvalho da Rocha.

The governor also es expected to inaugurate a school and a medical center in the municipality of Negage.

The program, which will be held under the motto "with the spirit of February, we work for stability, development and employment", includes a message to the country's former combatants and veterans, a women's parade, a visit to the agricultural fair and cultural events.

It is a date of great importance, as well as of reflection, as it symbolizes a historic moment for the country. On February 4, 1961, a group of fearless Angolans demonstrated against the colonialist regime, and from that date on, Angolans celebrate the beginning of the Armed Struggle, which resulted in the proclamation of Angola's Independence on November 11, 1975.

They began with attacks on São Paulo prisons in Luanda, where nationalist prisoners were being held, and together they continued, throughout Angola, in the fight against Portuguese colonial oppression. JAR/MRA/DOJ