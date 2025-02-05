Namibian Creatives Reflect On Geingob's Legacy

President Hage Geingob offered his support to the contestants of the Miss Namibia pageant.

"He told us that one day, Namibia would miss the type of person he was and what he was trying to achieve. That is evident today."

These are the words of Namibian musician Mr Makoya one year after late president Hage Geingob's death.

From music to pageantry and sport, those who engaged with 'Omes' recall a leader who not only supported, but also actively participated in their endeavours.

Miss Namibia director Umbi Karuaihe-Upi remembers the former president's encouragement of the creative sector.

"I'm very sure his leadership played a major role in supporting and recognising the arts, culture and sport. It is evident in the time he gave all these areas," she says.

"He made time to attend sport events and musical gatherings such as the Namibian Annual Music Awards. His jovial and approachable demenour encouraged artists to seek his engagement."

She highlights the late president's involvement with the Miss Namibia competition.

"When we, the Miss Namibia Organisation, paid him a courtesy call amid his busy schedule, he expressed his appreciation of and support for empowering young women and creating future leaders. He received most beauty queens at State House over the years."

Mr Makoya emphasises Geingob's role as a unifier.

"He was a joyous person who, in my view, loved the arts industry. I had the distinct pleasure of giving him my last album at his residence and having lunch with him. What I saw from the outside and from being in close proximity to him and Mrs Geingos is that he was a true unifier, which made him loved by many," he says.

He recalls the conversation with the late president at that lunch, during which Geingob said Namibia would one day miss the type of person he was.

Geingob, who served as Namibia's president from 2015 until his death on 4 February last year, was widely known for his support of the arts.

Mr Makoya hopes that the new administration will continue to prioritise the creative industry.

"I hope when the new leadership comes into power, they do not forget the importance of the creative sector. The just-ended elections also showed how this industry brings people together and why our voices should be amplified to get the necessary support," he says.

Local artist ML Musik this week reflected on writing a song for Geingob at the request of his economic adviser, while King Tee Dee and Samuel Shines expressed their respect for his contributions.