Namibia: Privately Funded Presidential Centre to Honour Geingob's Leadership Legacy

Former Namibian first lady Monica Geingos and family, along with President Nangolo Mbumba and his wife Sustjie Mbumba at the graveside of late president Hage Geingob who died on 4 February 2024, aged 82, after a short battle with cancer.

A memorial centre in honour of late president Hage Geingob will not be funded by taxpayers money, but will be financed through fundraising.

This was confirmed by presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari yesterday.

Former first lady Monica Geingos yesterday announced that a Dr Hage G Geingob Presidential Centre will be constructed in honour of the late president.

The centre will be led by National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi as chairperson, Geingos as his deputy, while the secretary to the Cabinet, George Simataa, presidential adviser Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi, Nangula Geingos, Carlos Lopez and Hengari will be the centre's directors or trustees.

Geingos said the centre will publish a book about her late husband, which was his plan, adding the book would not contain personal anecdotes.

"His book is going to be his official book ... it's not to focus on personal experiences or private moments. He didn't want any controversial issues included in that book," she said.

Geingob wanted the book to focus solely on the leadership principles that defined his contribution to the country, she said.

'PRINCIPLES, NOT PEOPLE'

"He wanted the focus to be on principles and not people," Geingos said.

She said her husband wanted to leave a legacy of inclusivity, non-tribalism and a vision of a Namibia where every citizen has a place.

"These are the values the centre will uphold. Hage's passing reminded us as a nation of what we hold dear," she said.

The former first lady clarified that the book about Geingob written by executive director of information and communication technology Audrin Mathe is not an official book by the late president.

"I want to clarify it's not Hage's book, nor does it contain his writing. It's a book about Hage, written by Audrin Mathe," Geingos said.

The late president did read the manuscript, but declined to add or subtract from the book, she said.

Mathe is set to launch his book tomorrow.

FOOTBALL FUNDS

Geingob's friend Amos Shiyuka at the same event said the N$150 000 in proceeds of the final edition of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup will go towards the centre.

Geingos said this would cover the initial costs of the centre and prepare the infrastructure required to establish it.

"It's currently registered as a non-profit, and while there is still some process planning to be done, we intend to mobilise private funding for its development," she said.

'BORING WITHOUT HAGE'

Geingos reflected on The Namibian's front-page feature yesterday, stating the country is boring without Geingob.

"One of the newspapers said the country's boring without Hage. I laughed and then I cried, because it's boring. Even in the house, it's boring. It's quiet," she said.

President Nangolo Mbumba yesterday reflected on the past 12 months without Geingob.

"Since president Geingob's passing, we went through incidents such as the severe drought and the conclusion of the presidential and National Assembly elections in November 2024 .

"Throughout all these, the people of Namibia remained peaceful, calm and united - true to the motto of 'One Namibia, One Nation," he said.

"As president Geingob would have wished, the people of our land remained respectful of the processes, systems and institutions, which we have consolidated since independence," the president said.

Mbumba said Geingob's legacy includes building a public service that is inclusive and serves Namibians.

"We also recall his commitment to strengthening a governance architecture that will withstand the test of time and provide public goods to all, specifically the most vulnerable sectors of our population," the president said.

Mbumba said he wants Namibians to emulate Geingob.

"I am hopeful and confident that the message of unity, inclusivity and shared prosperity of our Namibian House, which president Geingob transmitted at all times, will be emulated by many of us and will continue to resonate throughout the ages as we put in the hard work of building a better Namibia," he said.

WREATH LAYING

Geingos, Mbumba, president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and other government leaders yesterday laid wreaths at Geingob's grave at the Heroes' Acre mausoleum.

The government hosted a two-part commemoration ceremony for Geingob, who died last year on 4 February after a short battle with cancer.

Family and friends, along with National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi, prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, also gathered at Heroes' Acre.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa said leaders like Geingob set the foundation to redress the damage of the liberation struggle.

"Strides made in relation to undoing the injustices of the colonial era, the advancement of women's rights, democracy, access to free education, quality healthcare, improved rights of the workers, socio-economic development and a range of constitutional and legislative progressive outcomes are all an attestation of a solid foundation led by the generation of president Hage Geingob," she said yesterday.

Shaningwa described Geingob as a true leader whose revolutionary spirit lives on.

"His enduring vision will continue to guide our nation towards a future of unity, equality and prosperity," she said.