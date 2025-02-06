Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Welcomes Trump's Decision to Deport Zimbabweans Illegally Staying in America

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has welcomed his American counterpart Donald Trump's decision to deport illegal immigrants including some 545 Zimbabweans set to be shipped back.

The 545 Zimbabweans are part of a November 2024 list that has 1,445,549 noncitizens expected to be deported from America in the coming months.

They are on America's Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) list of noncitizens delegated for removal last November.

"The government of Zimbabwe supports the United States government's decision to repatriate and return our Zimbabwean citizens who may have been residing in the US illegally," said Mnangagwa.

Millions of Zimbabweans have fled the country for Western nations, legally and illegally, over the past three decades because of the country's worsening economy which has meant fewer jobs, poor remuneration and inhospitable working conditions.

Millions are reported to be residing and working in South Africa illegally, while tens of thousands have opted for menial work in Australia, Dubai, Canada and on cruise ships.

Trump, who was recently reelected as America's President, is proceeding with his America First policy that has seen a raft of changes to the superpower's foreign policy, humanitarian funding and international financial support across the globe.

His administration has initiated raids in areas known to be populated by illegal immigrants, with reports indicating that over 500 are being nabbed daily.