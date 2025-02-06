South Africa: Bromwell Street Residents 'Increasingly Concerned' About What Awaits Them

The residents do not know where or when they will be relocated

Nearly two months after a landmark judgment by the Constitutional Court, residents of Bromwell Street in Cape Town are stuck in limbo.

Six cottages in the street in Woodstock were bought by a property developer in 2013. The City offered the residents facing eviction alternative accommodation in areas such as Wolwerivier, far from the schools, places of work and facilities the residents were using. The legal battle commenced in 2016.

In December last year, the apex court ruled that the City should provide emergency accommodation in Woodstock, Salt River or the inner city, as close to Bromwell Street as possible.

The judgment said evictions may not take place until such time as a reasonable temporary emergency accommodation policy was developed and implemented.

The Bromwell residents - including pensioners and children - celebrated the court ruling after their eight-year-long legal battle.

More than 20 people are currently staying in the cottages.

Charnell Commando said they have been there for generations. "Our children can play in the park here, we know where they are. It's one big community."

Disha Govender, head of Ndifuna Ukwazi law centre (which represented the residents), said the residents are "increasingly concerned" about what emergency or transitional housing will actually be provided.

Govender said the City had not yet "proactively engaged with us regarding the progress they are making".

On Friday, the City briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on human settlements. It said municipal housing delivery is already under severe budgetary pressure and the City will not be able to continue on an "unfunded mandate basis".

Responding to GroundUp, mayco member for human settlements Carl Pophaim said the Bromwell relocation site is "still under discussion".

He said the metro lacked land and "national grant cuts have had a big impact". There are currently some 30,000 people in the metro who are subject to private evictions.

"A municipality on its own ... cannot solve a national housing crisis," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the apex court had not addressed "in any meaningful way" the situation municipalities find themselves in.

He said the City's legal team would contact the Bromwell residents to review their personal circumstances.

Gentrification, he said, is an "effect of market forces," not the policy of the City.

Tsekiso Machike, spokesperson to the minister for human settlement, said the national department is providing support to the City.