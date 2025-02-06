analysis

Crime researchers use murder (or homicide) rate per 100,000 as a crude measure of the general level of violent interpersonal crime globally. According to the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime, South Africa's murder rate of 45 per 100,000 (2023/24) is the second highest for countries that publish crime data.

The South African Police Service crime data shows that levels of attempted murder, armed robbery and robberies at homes have soared over the past 10 years. Other categories of violent crime, such as assault and sexual violence, also remain high.

High crime rates have had considerable negative effects on the country's economy. The destructive impact of violent crime is estimated to cost the equivalent of 15 % of GDP.

In 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that government would seek to reduce violent crime by 50% within a decade. The police budget increased by 24% from 2018/19 to 2024/25. But the murder rate increased by 25%, from 36 per 100,000 in 2018/19 to 45 per 100,000 in 2023/24.

I have spent 25 years researching violent crime and policing in South Africa. I also wrote a 2022 book, Policing and Boundaries in a Violent Society, and conducted various studies for the Institute for Security Studies.

In my view, the logical approach for government is to attend to the top 100 high crime areas. I'll show why below. It must use the resources of the departments in its justice, crime prevention and security cluster to intervene in targeted, evidence-based ways, to combat and prevent crime.

Where crime is happening and what police are doing

Violent crime in South Africa has consistently been highly concentrated in a small number of urban areas. For example, 20% of all reported murders occur in just 30 policing areas (2.6% of the 1,149 policing areas). About 50% of all violent crime occurs in 100 policing areas (9% of the precincts).

Place-based crime reduction interventions have yielded positive results in high crime cities in a variety of countries, such as the US, Argentina and Trinidad and Tobago.

But in South Africa, the approach to fighting crime has focused instead on arrests and on force. This is why increasing the funding hasn't had results.

The police arrested around 1.5 million criminal suspects a year between 2019/20 and 2023/24. (The exception was 2020/1, with 2.8 million arrests due to COVID-19 lockdown violations.)

A negative outcome of this police action has been rising civil claims against police, amounting to R67.4 billion (US$3.6 billion) as of March 2024 (47,818 claims).

The police have also used militarised approaches, such as Operation Shanela. Officers have been encouraged to be more forceful against alleged criminals.

There is very little evidence to suggest that militarised policing reduces violent crime. It can actually contribute to declining public trust in the police. Only 27% of the population consider police trustworthy (from 47% in 1999).

Despite the police budget increasing in recent years, their effectiveness has been undermined by declining personnel numbers. In 2018, there were 150,639 police personnel. This has dropped to 140,048 in recent years. There has also been a substantial reduction in the police reserve force.

A further challenge is the high rate of recidivism (re-offending). An estimated 90% of offenders commit crime again after leaving prison.

Six actions for 100 worst areas

I argue that six things need to happen in the 100 worst crime areas:

reduce the number of firearms in circulation

improve the number of court-ready police dockets

improve place-based crime intelligence

reduce alcohol harms

provide rehabilitation and support services for offenders

boost community safety organisations.

Firearms control

Firearms are the leading weapon used in murders and in several categories of robberies. They are also commonly used in sexual violence, and feature in gangsterism and organised crime.

Confiscating illegal firearms and ammunition, and securing convictions for those found in possession of illegal firearms, will have a positive impact in the target areas.

This requires a close working relationship between police and the National Prosecuting Authority to collect appropriate evidence and prepare court dockets adequately.

Rulings by magistrates that declare certain people unfit to possess licensed firearms must be monitored regularly.

Court-ready police dockets

The National Prosecuting Authority has undergone reforms over the past six years to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal justice system. As a result, it has secured high conviction rates for several categories of violent crimes. However, many police dockets lack sufficient reliable evidence for the prosecutors to present so as to secure convictions in court.

As the table below shows, the vast majority of recorded violent crime cases do not result in a court conviction.

Police officials in high crime areas are typically overwhelmed by the large number of criminal cases they need to investigate. That means only a small number of dockets that have a likelihood of securing a conviction are prepared.

More resources are needed to increase cooperation between the police and prosecutors.

Place-based crime intelligence

Better crime intelligence could result in better control of illegal firearms and higher quality police dockets.

Police crime intelligence and other departments in the justice and security cluster must cooperate and share information.

Alcohol harms

Several forms of violent crime are linked to excessive alcohol consumption. Unregulated alcohol outlets present the most risky context for committing violence. There is an opportunity for police, prosecutors (especially through the Community Prosecutions Initiative) and municipalities to collaborate to reduce alcohol related crime and harms in the top 100 high crime areas.

This requires more effective monitoring and policing of alcohol outlets to ensure better compliance with liquor laws.

Rehabilitation and support services for offenders

It is likely that recidivism rates would be reduced if former prisoners and their families had better rehabilitation services in the top 100 high crime areas. Studies suggest that the most effective and practical programmes are those that focus on substance abuse, restorative justice, mental health, education and income generation.

Such services could give former inmates a means to generate an income legally.

Community safety organisations

Studies have shown that crime can be reduced when police and other government entities work closely with community organisations to devise solutions.

Community police forums and neighbourhood watches are examples of these kinds of arrangements.

They can collect intelligence and help the authorities design and implement evidence-based crime prevention actions that focus on the areas where crime is concentrated, and on the situations that tend to drive crime.

Guy Lamb, Criminologist / Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University