Africa: Stakeholders Discuss Progress, Next Steps for Africa's Health Security At Manufacturing Forum

press release

The 2nd Vaccine and Other Health Products Manufacturing Forum, organised by Africa CDC, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC), and the Unified procurement authority of Egypt, opened in in Cairo, the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Forum convenes African Union Ministers of Health, National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs), Regional Economic Communities (RECs), African Union Organs, African Manufacturers, Manufacturers Association, AVMA Investors, Global and International Partners, Philanthropies and CSOs to discuss challenges and potential solutions to unlock the potential of local manufacturing and ensuring sustainable coordination efforts to manufacture vaccines and other health priority products in Africa.

"At Gavi, we are committed to playing our role in this multisectoral effort to invest and build capacity across the value chain. Building a sustainable vaccine and health products manufacturing ecosystem would not only help meet the continent's health needs, it would also deliver economic growth and enable African nations to take charge of their health future," said Dr Sania Nishtar, the Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Cairo/Addis Ababa/Geneva —

The 2nd Vaccine and Other Health Products Manufacturing Forum, organised by the Africa CDC, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC), and the Unified Procurement Authority of Egypt (UPA), opened in Cairo, the Arab Republic of Egypt this week.The Forum convenes African Union Ministers of Health, National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs), Regional Economic Communities (RECs), African Union Organs, African Manufacturers, Manufacturers Association, African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) investors, global and international partners, philanthropies and civil society organisations to discuss challenges and potential solutions to unlock the potential of local manufacturing and ensuring sustainable coordination efforts to manufacture vaccines and other health priority products in Africa.

Packed with panel discussions, partner presentations and reflections from Member States and RECs, stakeholders reviewed progress, opportunities, and strategies to remove barriers that have held back regional manufacturing in the past, such as reforms to the region's regulatory environment, continental demand and access to finance.

Since the inaugural Manufacturers Marketplace for Vaccine Manufacturing African Union Member States held in 2023 in Morocco, tangible progress has been made towards achieving health security ambitions, including:

The launch of Gavi's AVMA, which has committed US$ 1.2 billion dollars over ten years to support sustainable vaccine production across Africa.

The decision of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union that requested Africa CDC to establish a Pooled Procurement Mechanism (PPM) for medical products from African manufacturers and to broaden the mandate of the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM) to include manufacturing of medicines, diagnostics, and other health products.

Commitments of over US$ 3.5 billion dollars from global donors, and Development Finance Institutions like the European Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation and the US Development Finance Corporation.

An increase in the number of African National Regulatory Authorities attaining WHO Maturity Level 3 status for non-vaccine products, reflecting improvements in regulatory frameworks essential for local manufacturing.

The establishment of the RVMC with a secretariat to foster collaboration across governments, multilateral organisations, industry, civil society and funders, in support of regionally led strategies across regions to advance vaccine manufacturing.

A collaborative effort towards self-reliance

"Today's meeting represents another step forward Africa's journey toward health security. At Gavi, we are committed to playing our role in this multisectoral effort to invest and build capacity across the value chain. Building a sustainable vaccine and health products manufacturing ecosystem would not only help meet the continent's health needs, it would also deliver economic growth and enable African nations to take charge of their health futures," said Dr Sania Nishtar, the Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

"Africa's health security depends on our ability to manufacture the vaccines and health products we need, right here on the continent. By strengthening regulatory frameworks, securing sustainable financing, and fostering partnerships, we are laying the foundation for a self-sufficient manufacturing ecosystem. Africa CDC remains committed to driving this agenda forward ensuring that no country is left behind in the pursuit of health sovereignty," said H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General, Africa CDC.

"RVMC is proud to co-host this event with our esteemed partners. While the world may not feel unified at present, the actions and ambitions from this year's forum pave the way for achieving Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing on the African continent, thereby improving vaccine equity and health security for all. Progress will require bold leadership and innovative ideas, but RVMC is energized by the enthusiasm of this forum," said Dr Frederik Kristensen, Managing Director of the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative.

"This forum is a testament to our collective determination to build a resilient, self-reliant, and sustainable healthcare ecosystem for our continent. It takes place at a crucial time, amidst significant milestones that are reshaping Africa's health manufacturing landscape," said Dr Hisham Stait, Chairman of UPA.

Despite the barriers of a fragmented market, gaps in access to finance, specialized workforce, to name a few; Africa's pharmaceutical market present a tremendous opportunity to better serve the 1.4 billion population. The Forum provided an opportunity for all stakeholders to engage and elaborate on key steps to advance the agenda of local manufacturing, a key to independence and a must for Africa's health security.

Notes to Editors

Communique from inaugural forum: Inaugural Ministerial Working Group Meeting at the First Manufacturers Marketplace for African Union Member States on the proposed Legal Instrument for the adoption of the African Union Pooled Procurement Mechanism

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.1 billion children - and prevented more than 18.8 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Manufacturing Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About RVMC

In 2022, the World Economic Forum (WEF), the US National Academies of Medicine (NAM), and the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) launched RVMC, supported by diverse partners. After a successful incubation at WEF, the RVMC Secretariat is now hosted by CEPI. Its vision is to achieve vaccine equity and health security worldwide through regional manufacturing and supply chain networks, ensuring readiness for outbreaks. RVMC works across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and South-East Asia, aiming to align, advocate, advise, and account for a range of partners as they strive to achieve regionalized vaccine manufacturing. Learn more at www.rvmc.net and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a public health agency of the African Union. It is autonomous and supports member states in strengthening health systems. It also helps improve disease surveillance, emergency response, and disease control.

Learn more at: http://www.africacdc.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About UPA

The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply and Management of Medical Technology (UPA) is a governmental organization with its role in promoting and developing the healthcare system, tends to ensure the provision and the supply of all health technology products along with confronting monopolistic practices and the developing of industry through the procurement of all the necessary pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and equipment for all of the governmental sector in order to contribute to the improvement of the general Egyptian patient health.