West Africa: MFWA Condemns Football Fans' Attacks On Journalists in Ghana

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) strongly condemns the attacks on the media and other acts of violence that resulted in the death of one football fan during a football match between Nsoatreman and Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Ghana on February 2, 2025.

The game which was played at Nana Kronamansah Park in Nsoatre, in the Bono Region of Ghana, was the Week 19 fixture under the country's Premier League.

Various reports indicate that, at a point in the tense match, some players of the two teams got into a brawl, and the home fans joined by throwing missiles onto the pitch, while others attacked the visiting supporters in the stands.

Tragically, one staunch supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong also known as Nana Pooley, was stabbed during the clash and later died from his injuries in hospital.

At least four journalists were attacked including Kotoko's Head of Media, Steven Owusu. The Kotoko crew's camera, laptop and recorders were seized and destroyed.

"Missiles were thrown at our bench on multiple occasions, creating an unsafe environment for our players and officials." Kotoko's Management said in a statement.

"The situation escalated further when our Head of Media sustained a serious ear injury after being struck by an object," the club said.

The MFWA is appalled at the bloody acts of hooliganism recorded during the Ghana Premier League fixture and demands swift retribution from the authorities. We have noted with satisfaction the decision by the Ghana Football Association to suspend the Kronamansah Park and to refer the criminal aspect of the incidents to the police.

We urge the police to take seriously the attacks on the media and ensure their investigations and prosecutions cover all the crimes perpetrated against journalists covering the ill-fated match.