West Africa: MFWA Condemns Football Fans' Attacks On Journalists in Ghana

5 February 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) strongly condemns the attacks on the media and other acts of violence that resulted in the death of one football fan during a football match between Nsoatreman and Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Ghana on February 2, 2025.

The game which was played at Nana Kronamansah Park in Nsoatre, in the Bono Region of Ghana, was the Week 19 fixture under the country's Premier League.

Various reports indicate that, at a point in the tense match, some players of the two teams got into a brawl, and the home fans joined by throwing missiles onto the pitch, while others attacked the visiting supporters in the stands.

Tragically, one staunch supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong also known as Nana Pooley, was stabbed during the clash and later died from his injuries in hospital.

At least four journalists were attacked including Kotoko's Head of Media, Steven Owusu. The Kotoko crew's camera, laptop and recorders were seized and destroyed.

"Missiles were thrown at our bench on multiple occasions, creating an unsafe environment for our players and officials." Kotoko's Management said in a statement.

"The situation escalated further when our Head of Media sustained a serious ear injury after being struck by an object," the club said.

The MFWA is appalled at the bloody acts of hooliganism recorded during the Ghana Premier League fixture and demands swift retribution from the authorities. We have noted with satisfaction the decision by the Ghana Football Association to suspend the Kronamansah Park and to refer the criminal aspect of the incidents to the police.

We urge the police to take seriously the attacks on the media and ensure their investigations and prosecutions cover all the crimes perpetrated against journalists covering the ill-fated match.

Read the original of this report, with tables and illustrations where appropriate.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Media Foundation for West Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.