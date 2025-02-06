Somalia: Scores Killed in Somalia in Clash Between Security Forces, Islamic State

Washington — Nearly 70 people were killed and up to 50 others wounded during 24 hours of fighting between Islamic State fighters and security forces from Somalia's Puntland region, officials said Wednesday.

At least 15 Puntland soldiers and more than 50 militants were slain in the fierce fighting around the Dharin and Qurac areas of the Cal Miskaad mountains in Puntland's Bari region, multiple Puntland security officials told VOA, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

In an interview Wednesday with VOA's Somali Service, a spokesperson for Puntland security operations, Brigadier General Mohamud Mohamed Ahmed, said the fighting, which began Tuesday, was the heaviest since Puntland launched an offensive last month against Islamic State groups that have hideouts in the mountains.

"We have confirmed that at least 57 Islamic State militants, all of them foreigners, were killed during the fighting in the last 24 hours," Ahmed said.

Ahmed declined to say how many Puntland soldiers were wounded or lost but suggested casualties were heavy.

"The fighting is taking place in a mountainous area where the militants are using improvised explosives. The fighting of this nature in such an environment, the attacking force often suffers more casualties than the defenders," he said.

VOA could not independently verify the claim of 57 militants killed but graphic video circulated on social media was said to show scenes of militants' bodies strewn in a mountainous area.

Ahmed said Tuesday night the United Arab Emirates conducted a drone strike against the IS militants in the area to support Puntland forces.

A statement from the Puntland forces said their troops have gained ground.

"Puntland forces have successfully captured the strategic village of Dharin in Togga Jecel, dealing a significant blow to the extremist group's operational capabilities in the region," the statement said.

It added: "The forces have expelled the enemy from the areas they fought along the Togga Jecel."

These latest clashes came just days after U.S. warplanes targeted the Islamic State affiliate in Somalia, hitting what officials described as high-ranking operatives in the terror group's mountainous stronghold.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the airstrike Saturday on social media, describing the main target as a "Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led."

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud thanked the U.S. for its "unwavering support" in the "fight against international terrorism."

Military campaign

Puntland began a military offensive dubbed "Hilac Campaign" last month against extremist groups in the region following months of preparations.

Claims by Puntland commanders made regarding different battles indicate more than 150 Islamic State militants have been killed.

Puntland's leader, Said Abdullahi Deni, appealed to the public to support the operation, which he said is aimed at dislodging the Islamic State militants from their hideouts in mountainous areas.

The operation has garnered public support. Monday, hundreds of residents took to the streets of Bosaso, the commercial hub of Puntland state, to demonstrate against the terrorist group and show support for the military campaign.

Puntland is a member state of Somalia but its relationship with the country's federal government has been strained by political conflicts and the region is considered semi-autonomous.

Analysts say the rift between the two sides has limited any collaboration between the federal government and the Puntland regional state, including the fight against terrorists.

"An operation like this needs logistical support and reinforcements, and the regional states alone cannot handle it. Federal government support and involvement is a must," Somalia's former Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmake told VOA.

"The Islamic State is a common enemy for Somalis. Politicians should separate the national interests and the political differences that can be later solved through negotiations. National interests including security and development should not be politicized," former national intelligence chief Brigadier General Abdirahman Turyare told VOA.

IS in Puntland

Puntland has endured terrorist attacks perpetrated by al-Shabab and Islamic State militants, but the ongoing military operation appears to be focused on IS.

The group has a relatively small presence in Somalia compared to the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, but experts have warned of growing activity.

U.S. military officials and Somali security experts reported that IS increased its membership numbers in Somalia last year.

The group was previously estimated to have between 100 and 400 fighters, but Somali security and intelligence experts say the number has grown to between 500 and 600.

Most of the newcomers are said to be from the Middle East and eastern and northern Africa.

Faadumo Yasin Jama contributed to this report.