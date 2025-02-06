South Africa: Storms Damage Hundreds of Homes and Schools in Northern KZN

5 February 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Bongane Motaung

Homes damaged across Msinga and Abaqulusi municipalities

Thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and strong winds on Friday and Sunday have left a trail of destruction in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Siboniso Khoza, from disaster management at Msinga Municipality, said hundreds of homes, six schools and eight roads were seriously damaged.

Ward 11 Councillor Musawenkosi Ndebele said nine families had to be placed with neighbours and relatives, and one family housed at the community hall.

GroundUp visited Keisdrift, Fabeni and Kwa-Kopi in Msinga. Roofing sheets were scattered on the ground. Several homes had completely collapsed.

Delisile Dlamini, principal of Fabeni Primary School, showed GroundUp the ruined school hall. "Classroom windows were broken by hail," she said.

Government spokespeople confirmed that 400 homes were affected in Hlahlindlela village in Mondlo on Friday. Trees were uprooted and electricity cables and poles were lying on the streets. Relief aid, including roofing sheets, blankets and food parcels, had been distributed.

Mzwakhe Hadebe, from disaster management at the KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department, said that since December 2024 the provincial government had suffered R3.1-billion in damage to infrastructure.

