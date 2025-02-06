Mauritius: Minister Nagalingum Inspects Construction Works At Youth and Sports Centres

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Darmarajen Nagalingum, conducted site visits, this morning, at the Barkly Youth Hub and Trefles Youth Centre, in Beau Bassin, to assess the progress of ongoing construction works. He also visited the National Badminton Centre, in Rose Hill, to review the status of renovation works underway on that site.

The Minister was accompanied by the Junior Minister of Youth and Sports, Mrs Eileen Karen Lee Chin Foo Kune-Bacha, along with other personalities.

In a statement Minister Nagalingum said that the primary objective of these visits is to ensure that construction is progressing within the set deadlines and to plan activities for the communities surrounding these facilities. He expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved at the National Badminton Centre while noting minor issues that will be addressed in due course.

Reaffirming Government's commitment to youth and sports development, he reassured that similar site visits will be carried out in other regions across Mauritius to ensure that projects are completed efficiently and meet the required standards.