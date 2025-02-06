Ethiopia, France Reaffirm Commitment to Further Cementing Ties in Various Spheres

Addis Ababa, — Vice President of Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party and Head of Democratic System Building Center with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister Adem Farah has conferred with Cedric Van Styvendael, Mayor of France's Villeurbanne city today.

During the occasion, Adem said that Villeurbanne and Dire Dawa city administration are sister cities which are working together by signing an agreement.

For the vice president, the collaboration of the two cities is also beneficial for Ethiopia and France to further cement their relations.

Praising France's significant contribution to the success of the development endeavors in Ethiopia, he mentioned the first Ethio-Djibouti railway, up to the current heritage renovation and economic development cooperation which demonstrated France's continued contributions.

Ethiopia is undertaking massive endeavors including wheat production to ensure food self-sufficient, he said, adding the country plans to achieve 8.4 percent economic growth in the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year.

He expressed his hope that France will continue its unwavering support in Ethiopia's effort to realize its development ambitions.

Mayor of France's Villeurbanne city, Cedric Van Styvendael affirmed his witness that Ethiopia is experiencing a rapid economic growth.

He added that this manifests the reformist government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is carrying out endeavors for the benefit of the people and nation.

The Mayor also reaffirmed that the cooperation between the two cities and countries will be reinforced in various spheres.