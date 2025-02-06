South Africa: Rea Vaya Bus Service Resumes After Fatal Shootings - South African News Briefs - February 6, 2025

Rea Vaya Bus Service Restored After Driver Killings

The City of Johannesburg's Department of Transport has announced that Rea Vaya bus services have been restored after being suspended, reports SABC News. The Rea Vaya bus company has stopped operations following the fatal shooting of two drivers on Monday evening. The drivers were killed within ten minutes of each other in separate incidents in Mapetla and Protea Glen, Soweto. Virgil James, the spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg, called for cooperation to prevent future attacks and requested that all key stakeholders support initiatives to prevent violence, vandalism, and any attacks on BRT infrastructure that result in the suspension of service and leave thousands of commuters stranded.

Identification of Stilfontein Mine Bodies Faces Delays Due to Decomposition

The identification of the bodies of illegal mineworkers recovered from an abandoned mine shaft in Stilfontein could take a while, reports SABC News. The Provincial Health Department says 80 autopsies have been conducted, but some of the bodies retrieved from underground were heavily decomposed. Dr Kgolane Kgoete, a forensic pathologist, says this often prolongs the postmortem and identification process. "The challenge is first of all if you have to identify any pathology injuries the decomposition interferes with what you're going to find. The pathology that will be there will be modified because of decomposition and injuries will not be visible. Obviously in identifying a person the normal identified facial features will not be relevant in that case so we need scientific methods to identify, like fingerprints, DNA, special identifying features."

Mpumalanga Farmer Arrested for Repackaging Rotten Food

SABC News reports that a farmer in Mpumalanga has been arrested for allegedly repackaging expired and rotten food for sale. A Secunda-based Hawks crime unit, working with the SAPS, received information about a farmer who allegedly repacked expired and rotten food for delivery to retailers. It is alleged that the 30-year-old farmer collects expired food from chain stores and other distributors under the pretense of feeding it to his domestic animals. Two warehouses containing rotten food were discovered by Hawks and inspectors from Govern Mbeki Local Municipality Health upon arrival at his farm. There were four cold rooms filled with expired canned products, rotten red meat, and chicken meat. 1,000 crates of expired dairy products were discovered. Seven freezers were found in warehouses with repackaged wheat, flour, and maize meal. There was equipment used for vacuuming, weighing, and sealing plastic on the scene.

