Namibia: Small Frame, Big Dreams - Shaapopi Crowned Miss Petite Global Namibia 2025

A Windhoek hotel hosted the much-anticipated Miss Petite Global Namibia 2025 pageant over the weekend, where Josephine Shaapopi (21) was crowned the winner.

Shaapopi also took home the title of Miss Photogenic in a category solely voted for by photographers from MP Studios Namibia.

The Miss Petite Global pageant aims to celebrate the diversity and talents of women under 168cm in height who may otherwise be excluded from modelling.

In the keenly contested competition, Shaapopi, a fashion design student at the College of the Arts, impressed the judges and audience alike.

"Being crowned Miss Petite Global Namibia 2025 is an empowering and surreal moment for me," she says.

"It has been the realisation of a dream ever since somebody told me that I didn't feature the 'right' physique for modelling."

The pageant's other winners were 26-year-old teacher Linda Jesaya (first runner-up and the Public Choice award) and 21-year-old entrepreneur Janet Kaindume (second runner-up). A musical performance by Rencha The Angelbaby gave the evening another layer of glamour.

Shaapopi's victory comes after overcoming significant personal challenges, including managing her studies and work as a make-up artist, and preparing for the pageant, she says.

"One of the biggest challenges was definitely overcoming self-doubt. But I had to remind myself that confidence, hard work and dedication outweigh physical appearance," she says. But Shaapopi didn't do it alone: she credits the support and encouragement of her brother, Prime Shaapopi, for keeping her sane during the event.

As Miss Petite Global Namibia, Shaapopi tells The Namibian that she is committed to using her platform to empower other young women.

"I want to launch a mentorship programme for aspiring pageant contestants and help them navigate both the pageant process and their personal growth," she says.

"I'm also passionate about promoting fashion inclusivity and working with designers to highlight petite fashion, particularly in Namibia."

Shaapopi adds that her focus is not solely on her personal aspirations, she also advocates for more diverse representation in the fashion and beauty industries. The Miss Petite Global platform, she says, gives a voice to all body types and reminds the world that beauty comes in many forms.

National director of Miss Petite Global Namibia Bobby Kaanjosa says he is proud of what the event stands for.

"It gives [participants] the same opportunities as women who meet traditional modelling standards," he says.

GOING INTERNATIONAL

Shaapopi will go on to represent Namibia in the Miss Petite Global international beauty pageant in Malaysia.

The pageant, scheduled for May, celebrates diversity, showcasing the individual beauty of petite women from different parts of the world.

"This is just the beginning for me," an elated Shaapopi says, her eyes set for the future.

"I'm excited to see where this journey takes me - and how I can continue to inspire others."