Uganda: Emotions Rise As Reach a Hand Uganda Premieres 'The Unpredictable Waters' Documentary

Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan journalist Canary Mugume has narrated to an audience of stakeholders in the water sector, the trauma he went through, documenting the harsh realities faced by lakeside communities in the districts of Mayuge, Rakai, and Masaka

The pain is evident on his face as he shares the story of Sophia Byogero, a resident of Kaza Zone, who tragically lost her 4-month child to drowning while attempting to take it to the hospital at night. A year later, Sophia Byogero again lost another child, this time to sickness because she feared to get onto the lake after her first loss.

As Canary Mugume ventured out to document that story, he himself faced the risk of being a victim of the lake, as his team narrowly survived after their boat nearly runs out of fuel, far from the shores. They were also shocked to learn that the life jackets they wore would not have protected them, for they were substandard ones.

"When we first set out to make this documentary, I thought we were documenting a crisis. I didn't realize that we would be documenting grief, desperation and the painful choices that no human being should ever have to make," Mugume told his audience at Serena Hotel. Up to 3,000 Ugandan deaths from drowning are recorded annually.

He was speaking Tuesday as Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) officially premiered The Unpredictable Waters, a documentary that highlights the harsh realities faced by lakeside communities, where water is both a source of life and a constant threat to survival.

This initiative is part of RAHU's Drowning Prevention Project that was launched last year. The project aims at increasing drowning prevention efforts and creating safe waters across the lakeside districts of Mayuge, Rakai, and Masaka in Uganda.

Growing threat

Drowning is a major but often overlooked public health concern. The World Health Organization ranks drowning as the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths globally, accounting for approximately 370,000 fatalities annually. Nearly 45% of these victims are under the age of 20.

In Uganda, where fishing is a primary livelihood in lakeside communities, drowning poses a significant risk. Despite working in high-risk environments, more than 33% of Ugandan fishermen cannot swim, making them particularly vulnerable.

Uganda records some of the highest drowning rates in the region, with over 1,435 fatal and non-fatal drowning cases documented between January 2016 and June 2018 across more than 60 districts. Nearly 90% of these victims were male.

The Documentary

The Unpredictable Waters highlights the challenges faced by lakeside and island communities, where inadequate safe water transport and a lack of swimming skills put lives at risk.

The documentary shares real-life stories, including that of Sophia Byogero.

"Along our journey, the lake grew restless. Our small boat was unable to handle the turmoil, and it eventually overturned," she recounted, her voice heavy with grief.

The premiere was officiated by Eng. Christopher Tumusiime, Commissioner of the Water Utilities Regulations Department at the Ministry of Water and Environment, representing the state minister for Water. The event was attended by government officials, representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and development partners including Makerere University School of Public Health, Sauti Plus Media Hub, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Design Without Boarders, and Global Health Advocacy incubator.

Government strategies

Speaking at the premiere, Eng. Tumusiime emphasized the government's commitment to addressing drowning prevention through policy frameworks, including the draft National Water Safety Strategic Plan (2023-2028).

"Uganda is blessed with abundant water bodies, but they come with challenges, including drowning. Children and young people are the most affected. In 2023 alone, 138 drowning fatalities were reported--a fact that highlights the urgent need for action," he stated. "This documentary sheds light on the issue and offers practical solutions to save lives."

RAHU's Ag Country Director, Benson Muhindo underscored the need to integrate swimming lessons into school curricula and establish community swimming pools to equip children with essential life-saving skills.

"We have identified three areas in affected districts where swimming pools will be built to teach basic water safety and survival skills," he announced.

Joe Kigozi, a RAHU Board Member representing Ms. Edna Mbabazi, RAHU Board Director reiterated that drowning prevention is not just a safety measure but a critical public health priority, particularly for Uganda's predominantly young population. He highlighted that the documentary serves as an advocacy tool to push for stronger interventions.

The premiere also featured a panel discussion where experts emphasized the need for coordinated strategies to mitigate drowning risks.

Commissioner Sowed Ssewagudde from the Department of International & Transboundary Water Affairs at the Ministry of Water & Environment revealed that sh14 billion is required to strengthen interventions at various water bodies and communities.

"Out of the UGX 25 billion needed, UGX 11 billion has already been sourced through ongoing activities. The remaining UGX 14 billion is required for implementing key interventions such as early warning systems, teaching schoolchildren to swim, and purchasing water ambulances to improve rescue operations," he explained.

With drowning emerging as a silent epidemic, The Unpredictable Waters aims to amplify voices, drive policy reform, and mobilize resources to combat this critical issue.

RAHU remains committed to working with partners, policymakers, and communities to ensure that every Ugandan, especially those in high-risk areas, has access to safe waters and essential life-saving skills.