Namibia: Frequent Power Outages At Tsumeb Disrupt Drought-Relief Food Production

Drought relief production at Tsumeb has been delayed by frequent power outages at the town since November.

The Goal Maize project currently produces maize meal and millet for several regional constituency councils in the north, including Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Oshana and Omusati.

Project manager Walters Carelse yesterday told The Namibian, on Monday night, Tsumeb residents were again left in the dark after a power outage.

He described the situation as cumbersome for the drought relief programme and the town at large.

"We are busy with a drought relief programme for the government, but the Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) is making it very difficult for us to provide food on time for the people who really need it. But why would they care? I am sure they sleep with full tummies," said Caresle.

Despite the setbacks, he assured that the project will fulfil its obligation towards the drought relief program

"It is just very frustrating and the costs involved are a headache," he said.

The frequent power outages halt production and damage equipment crucial to the project, forcing them to spend money on repairs - an extra cost they cannot afford at the moment, he added.

To mitigate these setbacks, he revealed that the Goal Maize project plans to install a solar energy system. Thus far, they have recently acquired a generator and solar panels, but still need batteries.

"For a small company, however, it is a big financial outlay all because of the power outages," he said.

Power outages last November also sparked frustration from residents.

Community activist John Johannes says Cenored appears more concerned with revenue than power outages.

"If this is the case, we as residents will have no other option but to go on a strike to demand Cenored be called to order, or terminate the contract if the situation does not improve," he says.

Meanwhile, Tsumeb constituency councillor Gotty Ndjendjela told yesterday said that power outages have not affected drought relief.

"Yesterday night, we experienced a power outage for about or between an hour and two. But with or without electricity, the drought relief food is not touched as the food carries no perishables," he said.

Ndjendjela also cautioned residents not to jump to conclusions by demanding the termination of Cenored contract.

He said the power outages are caused by rainfall, adding that outages will be the norm during the rainy season. He advised residents to find alternatives to prepare for power outages.

Cenored communications manager Chali Matengu could not be reached for comment.

According to a 2024 study conducted by the Electricity Control Board, unplanned electricity outages in Namibia cost the economy an estimated N$1 billion every week.