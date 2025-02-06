Namibia: Fishrot Corruption Case - High Court to Set Trial Timetable for 10 Accused

The 10 men charged in the Fishrot fraud, corruption and racketeering case are due to appear in the High Court again tomorrow, to have a timetable for the continuation of their trial decided.

The 10 accused were informed during a short appearance they made before judge Claudia Claasen in the High Court at Windhoek Correctional Facility yesterday that their trial judge, acting judge Moses Chinhengo, was not available. As a result, their case was postponed to tomorrow.

Deputy prosecutor general Ed Marondedze, representing the state, told Claasen that the parties in the matter have had a meeting with the court's registrar and were supposed to inform Chinhengo of the timetable agreed for the continuation of the trial of the 10 individual accused and two companies, 12 close corporations and four trusts represented by the 10 men.

Trial proceedings started before Chinhengo in December 2023, when the state began to put its charges to the accused and Chinhengo recorded their pleas to the charges.

After a year-long interruption caused by intervening applications by some of the accused, plea proceedings continued in December last year and came to an end on 13 December, when the last of the 42 charges in the state's indictment were put to the accused.

Former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau, his son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi, former National Fishing Corporation of Namibia chief executive Mike Nghipunya, Otneel Shuudifonya and Phillipus Mwapopi pleaded not guilty to all of the charges they are facing.

Former attorney general and minister of justice Sacky Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi and Pius Mwatelulo told Chinhengo that in their view the court does not have jurisdiction to deal with their trial. Their stance on the court's jurisdiction is based on claims that Chinhengo's appointment as an acting judge of the High Court in April 2023 was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The first accused in the matter, Ricardo Gustavo, told the court he was unable to plead to the charges he is facing, as he does not have legal representation currently.

Another of the accused, Nigel van Wyk, told Chinhengo he was unable to plead to the counts he is facing, as he is challenging the charges in a separate case in the High Court and his defence lawyer was not present in court during the plea proceedings.

Chinhengo recorded pleas of not guilty on all of the charges on behalf of Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi, Mwatelulo, Gustavo and Van Wyk.

The 42 charges in the state's indictment are based on allegations that the accused committed fraud, corruption, racketeering and other offences between December 2011 and November 2019, by helping the Icelandic fishing company group, Samherji, gain access to Namibian fishing quotas that were supposed to have been allocated for "governmental objectives".