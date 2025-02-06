Namibia: Swakopmund Residents Demand Justice for Slain Dog

A crowd of dog lovers gathered outside the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning to support Catherine Titus, whose dog, Ragnar, was stolen, killed and sold as kapana. Meanwhile, the suspects appeared in court and were granted bail.

The bail for three of the suspects, Seth Skrywer, Laurens Nanub and Marrando Bloostaan was set for N$3 000. The fourth, a 12-year-old minor, was released into the care of his parents.

The case has led to a wave of anger from Swakopmund residents, many of which are demanding harsher punishments for animal cruelty and theft.

Titus has called for justice to be served. She argues that such cruelty has to be stopped to deter future crimes.

"On a bad day, Ragnar had the ability to make you feel good," she remembers.

"People should stop dog cruelty because a dog is a man's best friend. We are trying to create awareness to get people to stop because he was a part of three families who are now left broken and in pieces," Titus says in an interview in front of the court.

Ragnar, a Rottweiler, was reportedly stolen on 1 February from his owner's yard at the Matutura residential area. The four suspects then killed him and sold the carcass to a kapana trader for N$200, who then sold the dog's meat to customers.

Erongo police spokesperson chief inspector Ileni Shapumba says the suspects will face theft and animal cruelty charges.

Authorities have indicated that the minor involved could face criminal charges as well.