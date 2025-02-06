Namibia: Dienda Questions Namibia's Decision Not to Send Troops to DRC

Popular Democratic Movement member of parliament Elma Dienda is questioning the government's decision not to send troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Defence minister Frans Kapofi this week said that Namibia took a sovereign decision to not send soldiers to the DRC.

Sending soldiers to the DRC is not the solution but a dialogue is ideal, Kapofi said.

Dienda wants to know the reasons behind the decision, especially given the escalating conflict and regional instability.

She also wants clarity if Namibia received any formal request for troops from the DRC government or regional bodies such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

If so, what led to the decision to decline, she says.

She further wants to know if Namibia's reluctance to send troops could impact its standing within SADC, given that some member states, such as South Africa, have deployed forces.

Kapofi is expected to respond next week.