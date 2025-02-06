South Africa: Economic Growth, Job Creation Expected to Take Centre Stage in President's SONA

Economic growth, service delivery, infrastructural development, and job creation are some of the key issues that President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address in his highly anticipated State of the Nation Address (SONA) scheduled for Thursday, 6 February 2025.

Professor Dirk Kotze from the University of South Africa's (Unisa) Department of Political Sciences, noted that economic growth will take centre stage in the President's speech.

"I think first of all, what President Ramaphosa will focus on is, as always, on the economic matters - economic growth; the economic plan that he has developed since 2018," Kotze told SAnews.

In addition, the Professor believes that the country's commander-in-chief will zoom in on the water and electricity issues.

"Yes, electricity is definitely becoming more of a success story, but he will continue with that," he added.

According to the political analyst, other important areas, including health, education, defence, and Home Affairs, will also be addressed.

Kotze explained that SONA focuses on the current year and outlines the government's plans and the legislative agenda for Parliament.

This includes the introduction of new legislation, as well as a medium-term plan covering the next three years.

"He will also refer to some matters that will later be presented in more detail in the budget speech by the Minister of Finance [Enoch Godongwana]. So, these two, the budget speech and the SONA address, are very much linked to each other.

"I don't think one can expect new issues," he added.

In addition, the Professor stated that the President's address will reaffirm the government's position on issues, such as climate change.

"Renewable energy will receive, I think, a lot of attention, given the developments in the US, President [Donald] Trump, who wants to move away from that," he told SAnews.

According to the analyst, international relations will be specifically addressed, particularly in light of the recent incidents in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Several soldiers serving with peacekeeping forces in the DRC have been killed by the M23 rebel group in recent days amid fierce fighting, including 14 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The recent deadly clashes have intensified in eastern DRC after Kinshasa withdrew its diplomats from Kigali in Rwanda. Rebels have advanced toward the strategic city of Goma, which is rich in minerals.

The SANDF soldiers are part of the mission which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa's second-largest country.

Tomorrow's SONA will mark the President's first SONA as the Head of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in the seventh administration.

This address holds particular significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of freedom and democracy in South Africa, as well as the country's Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20).

Tomorrow's address also marks the official start of the parliamentary programme, which is followed by a debate in the National Assembly and the President's response to that debate.

In an interview with SAnews on Tuesday, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, emphasised the importance of this year's SONA.

He noted that President Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation following an election that led to the formation of a GNU, as no single political party received enough support to govern independently.

"This SONA will outline the three priorities and strategic direction of the GNU which are to drive inclusive growth and job creation, to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living, and to build a capable, ethical and developmental State."

Morolong said it was important for South Africans to tune in and watch the President and hear him deliver the plans of government that he leads, as the Head of State.