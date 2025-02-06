Zimbabwe: Major Repairs At Morton Jaffray Affect Water Supply

5 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Diana Nherera

The City of Harare is carrying out major repairs at Morton Jaffray Water Works and this has resulted in a reduction in water supply.

In an interview, council spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama said water supply is expected to improve upon completion of the repairs.

"Our water supply situation is depressed because of major maintenance work that we are carrying out at Morton Jaffray Water Works," he said.

"The situation should improve as soon as we finish the work."

Some parts of Avondale and Strathaven have not had water for over two months, with other parts receiving water for a few hours at a time.

