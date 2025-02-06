Somalia: Heavy Fighting Erupts in Togga Jeceel As Puntland Officers Killed

Togga Jeceel, Somalia — Intense fighting broke out in Togga Jeceel, located in the Calmiskaad mountains, between Puntland forces and ISIS militants, resulting in significant casualties.

The clash, which occurred over the past 24 hours, has reportedly led to the deaths of several Puntland officers, while many others were injured.

Sources close to Puntland's military disclosed to VOA that the fighting had been particularly fierce, with both sides suffering heavy losses. Over 15 Puntland soldiers were killed, and more than 50 others were wounded. The battle also involved foreign fighters from the ISIS group, complicating the situation further.

Puntland Defense Forces Spokesperson General Mohamed Mahmoud Ahmed told VOA that the Puntland troops had achieved significant victories in the clash. He confirmed that 57 ISIS fighters had been killed, including several foreign nationals, and that the Puntland forces had captured strategic new territory.

While General Ahmed acknowledged the severity of the conflict, which he described as the heaviest encounter between Puntland and ISIS, he refrained from providing specific details regarding the casualties on the Puntland side.

The Puntland military vowed to continue operations to curb the growing threat of ISIS militants in the region, stressing their commitment to preventing any further terrorist attacks.

This battle comes amid rising security concerns in Puntland, where forces are facing mounting challenges from both local and foreign militant groups operating in the region.