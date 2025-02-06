Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa to Participate in Joint SADC - EAC Summit On the DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to embark on a working visit to Dar Es Salaam in the United Republic of Tanzania on Saturday, to participate in the joint Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) - East Africa Community (EAC) Heads of State and Government Summit on the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This was announced on Wednesday by Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, during a media briefing at the Imbizo Media Centre in Cape Town to update on the President's programme and address recent developments of interest.

"The Heads of State and Government of SADC and the EAC agreed to meet urgently following their respective extraordinary summits held last month to deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC," Magwenya said.

The joint SADC - EAC Summit will be preceded by Senior Officials and Foreign Ministers Meetings taking place on 6 and 7 February 2025.

The Extraordinary SADC Summit held last month mandated the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to engage all State and non-State parties to the conflict on a ceasefire process to protect lives and facilitate a smooth flow of humanitarian support to people and communities affected by the armed conflict.

It also urged Political and Diplomatic leaders who are parties to the conflict to engage in a coordinated effort of dialogue, including supporting the Luanda Process, United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and others, to restore peace and security in Eastern DRC.

SONA Debate Reply

President Ramaphosa will deliver his reply to the State of the Nation debate on 13 February 2025.

Magwenya said the President looks forward to a constructive and substantively enriching debate that will follow his SONA address.

38th AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government

President Ramaphosa is also expected to lead the South African delegation to the 38th African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"President Ramaphosa will lead the South African Delegation to the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the AU, which is taking place on 15 and 16 February 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He will be accompanied by several Ministers and senior officials," Magwenya said.

The Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU will be held under the theme, "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations".

It will review and assess what has been achieved in Africa's efforts towards the attainment of long overdue justice and reparations after decades of colonialism and apartheid.

"The assembly is taking place two months after South Africa assumed its Presidency of the G20 in 2025. The Summit will be a unique opportunity for President Ramaphosa to brief his counterparts on the key priorities of South Africa's G20 Presidency and their alignment to Agenda 2063. The high-level meeting on the G20 will take place on 15 February 2025, on the margins of the summit," he said.

One of the main objectives of the forthcoming assembly is to elect the new senior leadership of the AU Commission, Chairperson and a Deputy Chairperson of the Commission. There are three candidates vying for the Chairperson position, while four candidates are contesting the Deputy Chairperson position. It will also appoint the six Commissioners following the endorsement by the Executive Council.

"The summit is expected to discuss the status of Peace and Security on the continent. The discussion on peace and security on the continent will take place against the backdrop of great concerns regarding the state of peace and security on the continent, including the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The discussions on the peace and security situation in Sudan and South Sudan will also feature prominently during the summit," Magwenya said.

The President, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan, also known as the C-5, will convene an extended meeting on South Sudan to include key countries in the Eastern Region such as Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda. The current President of South Sudan, President Silva Kiir will also be in attendance.

South Africa will participate in the exchange of views on issues such as AUDA-NEPAD, APRM and Climate Change on the margins of the AU Summit. There will also be a review and assessment of the implementation of the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a critical flagship project of Agenda 2063.

G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting

President Ramaphosa will, on 20 February 2025, host the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting at the NASREC EXPO Centre, in Gauteng.

Issues for discussion include the current geopolitical dynamics, as well as the President's reflection on South Africa's G20 Presidency High-Level Deliverables and the Review of the G20 @20.

South Africa's G20 Presidency commenced on 1 December 2024 under the theme, "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability".

Basic Education Sector Lekgotla

President Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address on 27 February 2025 at the Basic Education Lekgotla.

The Department of Basic Education will host the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Johannesburg.

The theme of the 2025 Lekgotla is "Strengthening foundations for Learning for a resilient future-fit education system".