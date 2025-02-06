Nigeria: NHIA Introduces N400,000 Cancer Treatment Subsidy to Ease Patient Burden

He added that radiotherapy, a vital treatment for various cancers, particularly in advanced stages, has often been out of reach for many patients due to its high cost

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has introduced a cost-sharing initiative to reduce the financial burden of cancer treatment.

Under the scheme, eligible cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy will receive a subsidy of up to N400,000, improving access to essential care.

The Director-General of NHIA, Kelechi Ohiri, made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Ohiri noted that the move was in recognition of the high cost of radiotherapy, an essential part of cancer treatment, as the world observed World Cancer Day.

"This initiative is part of the authority's broader strategy to make cancer treatment more accessible and affordable for Nigerians," he said.

He added that radiotherapy, a vital treatment for various cancers, particularly in advanced stages, has often been out of reach for many patients due to its high cost.

"To address this, the NHIA is now offering a 50 per cent subsidy on radiotherapy expenses, capped at N400,000."

Mr Ohiri emphasised that the NHIA's partnership with multiple oncology facilities across Nigeria aimed to improve access to high-quality radiotherapy services.

"The authority is also focused on increasing the number of accredited radiotherapy centres, strengthening collaborations with pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies, and ensuring modern radiotherapy technology is available nationwide," he said.

He said beyond radiotherapy, the NHIA is broadening its coverage of oncology services.

He noted that through its formal sector programme and the Group Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP), the NHIA provides access to a wide range of cancer care services.

He said these services include access to diagnostic tools such as tumour marker assays, MRI, CT scans, mammography, ultrasound, histology, and endoscopy.

"Coverage for oncology-related surgeries such as mastectomies and prostatectomies and access to both fully and partially covered chemotherapy drugs through the NHIA's cost-sharing model," he said.

The Director-General added that the NHIA was also collaborating with pharmaceutical giants like Roche Limited and Pfizer to introduce cost-sharing for oncology medicines.

He said this initiative has already benefited over 200 patients receiving care at seven tertiary care centres across the country.

"NHIA is working to expand its partnerships with other pharmaceutical companies to broaden access to cancer treatments.

"NHIA is focusing on building a sustainable healthcare infrastructure for cancer care by contracting service providers capable of offering comprehensive oncology services, expanding access to advanced diagnostic services, and increasing the number of accredited oncology centres across Nigeria."

In support of the initiative, former President of the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), Adamu Umar, lauded the NHIA for its efforts to improve access to cancer care, calling it a significant step forward.

He highlighted that radiotherapy is crucial, particularly for patients in advanced stages, and added that the NHIA's cost-sharing model would help alleviate the financial strain on patients and their families.

"The NHIA's initiative is a step in the right direction, and more patients must benefit from such programmes," he said.

(NAN)