Liberia: ArcelorMittal Liberia to Commission Nearly 100 Megawatts Power Plants to Boost Phase II Expansion

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) is set to enhance its operations by commissioning two large power plants designed to provide stable energy for its Phase II expansion project.

Yekepa, Nimba County: The plants, nearing completion, will play a critical role in supporting the company's growing infrastructure and operational demands.

In Yekepa, a state-of-the-art 72-megawatt power generation plant is taking shape alongside AML's modern iron ore concentrator plant, slated for dedication later this year.

In Buchanan, another key development is underway with the construction of a 21-megawatt power plant. Both projects emphasize safety and timely delivery as top priorities for AML.

"A robust and stable energy infrastructure is crucial for our Phase II operations. This milestone reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence in Liberia," the company stated in a recent Facebook post.

The two power plants will provide a major source of electricity to support operations, mainly the ore concentrator and the automatic offloading facility in Buchanan.

Beyond industrial use, the plants will also supply stable electricity to company staff, offices, and operational sites in Buchanan, Yekepa, and AML's mining areas in Nimba County while helping to alleviate energy constraints.

Speaking to journalists in Buchanan, Winston Daryoue, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Communication Manager, confirmed that construction of the power plants is in advanced stages.

"As you can see, the team has made substantial progress with the construction works. These power plants will be instrumental in commissioning the concentrator, which will triple our production output," Daryoue stated.

He further emphasized the necessity of a reliable energy supply to support AML's infrastructure and overall operations, describing it as a key enabler of the company's Phase II expansion strategy.

AML's Phase II project, which has coasted at about 1.4 billion, is poised to be a transformative venture for the company, Liberia, and the broader region. With a capacity of 15 million tonnes of iron ore concentrate, the project is progressing steadily and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

AML's phase Two expansion includes a cutting-edge concentrator plant, upgrades to the existing rail network, and improvements to Buchanan's port infrastructure to facilitate the efficient production and shipment of concentrated ore. The Phase II operations are continuing in parallel with construction, operating in the 'Direct Shipping Ore' mode.

Important advancements have been made across engineering, procurement, controls, and construction, all under stringent safety and environmental standards. AML's Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) team is closely monitoring contractors to ensure compliance with the company's high safety standards.

The Phase II project has already generated over 3,000 new jobs for Liberians, marking it as a strategic asset for AML and a vital contributor to the local economy. In addition to direct employment, the expansion is driving infrastructure improvements, including road rehabilitation projects.

AML has placed a strong emphasis on local workforce development, with initiatives aimed at upskilling Liberian professionals. The ArcelorMittal Training Academy is among the key programs helping to build a skilled workforce capable of sustaining the company's long-term operations.

One of the major challenges AML encountered upon entering Liberia was the severely damaged 280-kilometer railway connecting Yekepa to Buchanan. The railway, which suffered extensive destruction during Liberia's civil war, underwent a comprehensive rehabilitation from 2007 to 2012, led by AML's contractor, Odebrecht Construction International. To date, AML has spent more than $800 million to have the rail rehabilitated and made operatorial.

The upgraded railway is now equipped to handle an axle load of 30 tonnes and operate at a maximum speed of 70 km/h. This rehabilitation has been essential in ensuring efficient ore transportation and the reinforcement of AML's commitment to modernizing Liberia's mining infrastructure.

With these advancements, ArcelorMittal Liberia continues to position itself as a key driver of economic growth and industrial development, with a commitment to long-term investment in Liberia's mining sector.