Kenya: President Ruto to Chair Historic Cabinet Meeting in Garissa

6 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to chair a Cabinet meeting in Garissa on Thursday, marking the first time such a high-level session is being held in the Northern region town.

The Cabinet meeting in Garissa follows a similar session in Kakamega two weeks ago, part of the President's ongoing developmental tour of the country.

However, critics increasingly view these visits as part of a campaign trail rather than official government business.

As part of his third-day tour in North-Eastern Kenya, the President will also reopen an immigration office that was shut down during the previous administration.

The facility is expected to ease access to crucial government services for residents, particularly in processing identification and travel documents.

Ruto's visit follows two days of engagements in Mandera and Wajir, where he launched projects and made significant policy announcements.

On Wednesday, at Orahey Grounds in Wajir Town, he signed a presidential decree officially scrapping the controversial vetting process for acquiring national identity cards, a practice he termed discriminatory.

"If it's about vetting, let all children of Kenya be vetted equally without any discrimination," he said.

For years, residents of North Eastern have endured extra-vetting and ethnic profiling by the State before they acquire birth certificates and national identity cards.

"We want the people of Northern Kenya to feel equal to the rest of the country," the President said.

The President is on a four-day development tour of North-Eastern Kenya.

