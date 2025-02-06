Uganda: Muhoozi Warns Malema Against Insulting African Leaders

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Muhoozi told the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader to refrain from making inflammatory remarks.

Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has cautioned South African politician Julius Malema against verbally attacking African leaders, urging him to seek dialogue instead.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Muhoozi told the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader to refrain from making inflammatory remarks.

"My dear brother Julius Malema should stop insulting our fathers and uncles. That is very dangerous for him and totally unnecessary. Instead, he should come and talk to us," Muhoozi wrote.

Muhoozi also defended South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, emphasizing his admiration for him.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa is a great man. Nobody should belittle him. We actually respect him a lot. He has Nkore cows! No one can mock him," he stated.

His remarks come in response to Malema's sharp criticism of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whom he accused of supporting the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking at a press briefing, Malema claimed that Rwandan-backed rebels were responsible for the deaths of South African troops deployed under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission.

"It was Kagame who killed our soldiers through the support he gave to M23," Malema alleged.

He further criticized South Africa's diplomatic relations with Kigali, questioning why the government treats Rwanda as an ally despite what he described as its "imperialist ambitions."

Malema also claimed that South African soldiers stationed in eastern DRC had been humiliated by the rebels, saying they needed M23's permission to use the toilet.

"The only thing they haven't done to us is take our guns," he said, quoting a South African soldier.

Muhoozi, on the other hand, took issue with South Africa's military presence in the DRC, arguing that Uganda had not been consulted before the deployment.

"Our brothers in South Africa never consult us before they do their things," he said, calling the intervention "wrong on so many levels."

Neither the South African nor Rwandan government has officially responded to Malema's allegations.

However, tensions in eastern DRC continue to escalate, with M23 rebels intensifying attacks, forcing thousands to flee, and raising concerns over regional stability.