Congo-Kinshasa: UN Mission Offers Protection to 'Vulnerable Populations', Despite Huge Challenges

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels continued to consolidate their hold over North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Wednesday, despite declaring a ceasefire two days earlier and pledging not to continue south, according to the UN's Deputy Special Representative for Protection and Operations in the country.

Vivian van de Perre, briefed from the ground in Goma, the regional capital, telling journalists that "the situation is still highly volatile, with persistent risks of escalation", emphasising that military action alone will not resolve the conflict.

The hostilities are occurring in a mineral-rich region that has been unstable for decades amid a proliferation of armed groups, which has forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes over the years and seek safety in displacement camps.

Fighting escalated sharply in late January, as the largely-Tutsi M23 fighters seized control of parts of North Kivu, including areas near Goma, and advanced towards South Kivu and the eastern DRC's second city of Bukavu.

She warned that the peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) - where she serves as deputy head - was operating in an increasingly challenging environment.

"The mission's key infrastructures in Goma are overwhelmed, with both UN personnel and Congolese seeking shelter within our premises," said Ms. Van de Perre. Pressure on space is growing - some 2,000 people are on site - and on "critical resources" like water, food and sanitation.

Humanitarian crisis deepens

MONUSCO has confirmed that Goma airport continues to be under M23 control after their takeover last week and has suffered significant damage, including to the control tower.

UN personnel have been denied access to the site, which is a crucial entry point for humanitarian aid, limiting their ability to assess the full extent of the destruction.

She said the mission was "gravely concerned" over Kavumu airport and the potential it could be taken by rebel forces. Losing both airports "in the midst of an ongoing humanitarian and IDP crisis will be untenable" for the population of the region.

Although some water and electricity services have been partially restored in the city of Goma, much more is needed to ensure that people have access to adequate services.

The World Health Organization (WHO) now warns of potential disease outbreaks as bodies continue to be recovered across the city. Over 2,000 bodies have already been buried, while 900 remain in morgues fuelling fears of a potential epidemic.

Political and regional dimensions

While the UN continues to advocate for dialogue, peace efforts remain stalled.

The Luanda and Nairobi processes - the two main diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict - have yet to yield tangible results.

Meanwhile, the African Union summit scheduled for later this month is seen as a crucial opportunity to reinvigorate regional engagement.

Ms. van de Perre also confirmed the presence of Rwandan forces in eastern DR Congo, despite denials from Kigali.

The UN has restricted movement, limiting verification capabilities, she said, but multiple reports have cited Rwandan military involvement alongside M23.

Uncertain future for MONUSCO

Amid mounting insecurity, MONUSCO has ceased joint operations with Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and withdrawn from South Kivu, following Security Council mandates.

The mission now awaits further instructions, with discussions on the next steps expected in the coming days.

Ms. van de Perre explained that the mission needs "clear guidance" from the Security Council, as the fluid situation is "changing literally every hour".

Aid operations threatened

In addition to escalating violence, the US government's decision to halt USAID funding for certain humanitarian programs is expected to cripple UN relief efforts.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other key UN agencies are already affected by stop-work orders, compounding the crisis.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that M23 has instructed NGOs to halt operations in areas under its control, further limiting humanitarian access.

A plea for peace

"We reiterate our call for the urgent reopening of Goma airport, as we need to evacuate wounded people and bring in humanitarian supplies and staff in," said Mr. Dujarric.

As MONUSCO continues its efforts to protect civilians, de-escalate hostilities, and facilitate humanitarian access, Ms. van de Perre underscored the urgent need for a political solution.

"The people of the DRC deserve peace, security and stability," she said, calling on all parties to "put an end to hostilities, prioritise dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution."