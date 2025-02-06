South Africa: EFF Condemns President Ramaphosa's 'Reckless' Interaction With Elon Musk Over Diplomatic Protocol Breach

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have sharply criticized South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching diplomatic protocols after contacting billionaire Elon Musk regarding the recently enacted Expropriation Act. The EFF labeled Ramaphosa's actions as "reckless," accusing him of compromising South Africa's sovereignty to appease U.S. interests.

In a strongly worded statement, the EFF expressed dismay over Ramaphosa's direct engagement with Musk--an unelected U.S. business figure--highlighting concerns over the President's willingness to prioritize foreign business interests over national policy integrity. "This breaking of diplomatic protocol should never be taken lightly," the statement read, describing it as symptomatic of a "dependency syndrome" on Western influence.

The party further accused Musk of exploiting his ties with former U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure South African authorities into easing regulatory barriers for his satellite company, Starlink. According to the EFF, Musk's push undermines South Africa's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policy, which mandates that foreign-owned satellite firms allocate at least 30% ownership to historically disadvantaged South Africans.

The EFF's statement also criticized Ramaphosa's inconsistency, noting that just days earlier, the government reprimanded Minister Gwede Mantashe for diplomatic missteps when he threatened to restrict mineral exports to the U.S. over foreign aid disputes.

"The President's conduct risks opening the door to state capture," the EFF warned, drawing parallels to South Africa's troubled past with the Gupta family during Jacob Zuma's administration. The party urged Ramaphosa to avoid relying on foreign billionaires to shape national policy, stressing the importance of upholding diplomatic protocols and protecting South Africa's sovereignty.