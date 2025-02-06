Zimbabwe: Over 1,000 Jobs Cut Off As Retail Sector Crisis Deepens

Zimbabwe's embattled retail sector has so far cut more than 1,000 jobs on the back of calls for the government to institute progressive measures to save the carnage.

Regional retailer Choppies Enterprise Limited (Choppies) and fast-moving consumer goods firm Unilever Plc have indicated their intention to leave the country. Khayah Cement Limited and clothing retailer Truworths Limited entered corporate rescue in December and August 2024, respectively.

Also, British multinational and professional services provider PriceWaterHouseCoopers International Limited is on its way out of Zimbabwe.

Even long-surviving resilient brands like OK Zimbabwe, TM Pick 'n Pay are currently battling to keep their heads above the waters.

At the heart of the crisis, authorities have identified a plethora of problems with the spiraling informal sector being the most prominent.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, the Commercial Workers Union of Zimbabwe (CWUZ) General Secretary, Cuthbert Chikwekwete said an analysis of the situation on the employment side is heartbreaking.

"The challenges in the retail sector started escalating in late 2023 and have been worsening over the past year until they deteriorated this year. Our records show that over 1,000 jobs have been cut off and the majority of those affected are workers on fixed-term contracts," he said.

The workers' leader said the majority of workers leaving their jobs are facing severe hardships as they struggle to put food on their tables.

"The net effects of these job cuts are choking livelihoods. Many of these employees are failing to support their families heightening the chances of chronic illnesses. The fact that the retail sector was hiring employees on renewable fixed term contracts leaves them without any fallback position like pension payouts and when they lose their jobs what it means is that they are nose-diving into poverty," he said.