Zimbabwe: RTG Sinks U.S.$500,000 in New Ambassador Hotel Refurb

TOP hospitality concern, Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has sunk US$500,000 in refurbishing the New Ambassador Hotel as part of efforts to up the ante in line with global trends.

Extensive renovations at the Harare CBD-based property which kicked off early this year include a complete transformation of guest rooms and bathrooms, aimed at enhancing comfort and elevating the overall guest experience.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of a media tour Wednesday, RTG Corporate Affairs and Quality Manager, Pride Khumbula, highlighted that all 72 rooms are undergoing a complete overhaul.

"All 72 rooms are undergoing a complete transformation. The refurbishment includes reconfiguring and reconstruction of the room layout to maximize space, the bathrooms have been overhauled with the installation of brand-new modern fixtures which include bathroom vanities, and a walk-in shower.

"There are modern toilets which are low flow systems to reduce water consumption in line with the Group's sustainability drive," she said.

The hotel is set to reopen on 10 February 2025, and will host delegates during the SADC summit at the end of February.

"We are pleased to advise that the New Ambassador Hotel will be ready to host the delegations attending the SADC Ministers meeting in February and March," she said.

The New Ambassador Hotel has incorporated water-saving low-flow toilet flushing systems, LED energy-efficient lighting, and other environmentally conscious measures to reduce its carbon footprint.

The hotel will also feature state-of-the-art technology, including smart televisions and internet-based telephone systems. In line with RTG's commitment to enhancing guest connectivity, the hotel's WiFi infrastructure is being

upgraded with enhanced wireless access points to ensure seamless, high-speed internet performance.

Additionally, the door access and locking system will transition to an RFID Key Card system, supporting mobile key technology for a streamlined check-in process while improving security and overall guest convenience.

Conveniently located within Harare's CBD, the New Ambassador Hotel is within walking distance of major financial, commercial, and government institutions, as well as retail shops, cinemas, and cultural landmarks such as the National Museum and Art Gallery.

RTG has invested US$26 million in hotel refurbishments over the past five years. In July 2024, the Group completed a US$5.2 million renovation of the Rainbow Towers Hotel and Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Business Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further solidifying its position as a leader in Zimbabwe's hospitality sector, RTG is investing US$380,000 in the refurbishment of its Victoria Falls properties, including Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel and A'Zambezi River Lodge.

The transformation of the 3 properties reflects a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, echoing the aspirations of the Zimbabwean Government to foster an inclusive economy that benefits all citizens.

The Group is also not only enhancing its service offerings but also contributing to the broader goal of attracting tourism and investment, essential pillars of the 2030 vision.