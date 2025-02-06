Zimbabwe: NPA Says It Only Works On Quality Investigations, As Its Cold War With ZACC Rages On

6 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has responded to reported disgruntlement within ZACC over its recent decision to withdraw fraud cases against several senior Harare City Council officials.

Questions were asked after the acquittal of town clerk Hosiah Chisango and five others in a US$9 million tender fraud issue that also involves incarcerated Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe.

Through a statement released Wednesday, NPA said successful prosecutions were only determined by quality investigations, in what can be seen as a clear dig at ZACC.

The statement also points out that the decision to prosecute rests with them.

"The NPA operates with independence, without fear or favour, and is dedicated to upholding the rule of law with diligence and integrity," reads the statement.

"The success of prosecution is directly linked to the quality of conducted investigations.

"NPAZ takes pride in presenting only ready and complete matters in court, adhering to high standards and constitutional responsibilities.

"The decision on how to proceed with cases rests on our constitutional prerogative to initiate criminal proceedings, and we are dedicated to fostering productive partnerships with supportive government agencies for a robust justice system.

"NPA prioritises thoroughness in its processes and does not rush to set down matters for trial that are incomplete or lack sufficient evidence."

A cold war between the two has been on for years.

ZACC believes its investigations are watertight and should amount to successful prosecutions while the NPA has always dismissed them as poorly done or lacking adequate evidence.

According to the statement ZACC sent 314 dockets to the NPA last year.

Added NPA: "It is important to note that, while not all these dockets were immediately ready for trial, they have been meticulously reviewed and scheduled for prosecution."

