Chad: Boko Haram - Zulum Leads Delegation to Repatriate 7,790 Refugees From Chad

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has led a delegation of Nigerian government officials to commence the repatriation of refugees who fled the Boko Haram crisis to Baga Sola in Chad Republic.

Most of the refugees, primarily indigenes of Borno State, were displaced for nearly 10 years due to insurgency in communities around the Lake Chad Basin.

The delegation included the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, and the Federal Commissioner/CEO of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI). They were received in Baga Sola by the Governor of Lac Province, Saleh Haggar Tidjani.

In the first phase of the repatriation exercise, 1,768 families comprising 7,790 individuals will return to Nigeria.

Before launching the repatriation, Zulum attended the signing of a tripartite agreement between Nigeria, Chad, and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Baga Sola.

Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria, Governor Saleh Haggar Tidjani for Chad, and Jerome Merlin, UNHCR's Second Representative in Baga Sola, signed for the refugee agency.

In his address, Governor Zulum stressed that only those who voluntarily expressed interest would be repatriated. He extended gratitude to the Chadian government for hosting thousands of displaced Nigerians.

The delegation included the Head of Chancery at the Nigerian Embassy in N'Djamena, Abdulkadir Ibrahim Ghani; Member of the Borno State House of Assembly representing Kukawa, Hon. Karta Maina Ma'aji; Commissioners Prof. Usman Tar (Information) and Sugun Mai Mele (Local Government Affairs); and the Permanent Secretary of the Government House, Mustapha Ali Busuguma.

Meanwhile, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu commended Governor Zulum for his exemplary leadership and collaboration with the federal government during the crisis.

"I want to thank the Executive Governor of Borno State for showing leadership during crises and serving as a role model in complete collaboration with the federal government and for providing all necessary support," he said.