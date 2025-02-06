Nigeria: Senate Moves Against Japa Syndrome

Abuja — ***Maps out strategies to stem the tide

THE Senate has vowed that the mass migration otherwise known as ' Japa ' by Nigerians to overseas countries on a daily basis would be reversed.

According to the Senate, the reversal of Japa syndrome will be at the front burner of actions by the committee because the tide must be stemmed.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the maiden meeting of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non - Non-Governmental Organisations ( NGO) held in hearing room 305 of the Senate wing of the National Assembly, the Chairperson, Senator Natasha Akpoti - -Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central said, " This committee will do this by collaborating with relevant stakeholders in the area of making Nigerians, particularly youth, to believe more in their country and not the mindset of wanting to rush out of the country.

" Patriotism is earned and not enforced or forced, making us identify a few steps that we can use in building our economy here using our diaspora energy.

"We're going to look into countries like India, Pakistan, even Egypt, in Africa here on how they have grown their capacities and making their countries attractive for a larger percentage of the citizenry to stay.

" The committee will start this process by getting the database of Nigerians in Diaspora country by country and also collaborate with various International organizations on areas of focus that can attract many of them back home .

" India is a very good example of reversing the japa syndrome by being the ICT capacity hub of the world with attendant jobs for its citizens."

Earlier , the immediate past chairman of the committee, Senator Victor Umeh, LP, Anambra Central expressed hope in the ability of Senator Natasha to take the committee to greater heights in the area of tapping required resources from Nigerians in Diaspora and at the same time , make the country attractive to those at home the through required collaborations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, " I knew that a great success has come on board for this committee with Senator Natasha as Chairman.

" She has what it takes to break into the grounds and then galvanize all efforts towards tapping the potentials of Nigeria's diaspora communities, and also collaborate with other stakeholders on reversing the Japa Syndrome."